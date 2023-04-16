Card For Tonight’s Impact Rebellion

Impact Rebellion airs tonight on PPV, and the full card for the show is online. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs tonight live on PPV, Premier Streaming Network, Impact Insiders on YouTube and more:

Main Card

* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Kushida

* Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Ultimate X Impact WOrld Tag Team Championship Match: Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

* Hardcore War: Team Bully (Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, Kenny King, Masha Slamovich) vs. Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Killer Kelly, Yuya Uemura, Frankie Kazarian, Bhupinder Gujjar)

* Last Rites Match: PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

* Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, Dirty Dango vs. The Design

Countdown to Rebellion

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Death Dollz

* Heath & Rhino vs. Champagne Singh & Shera