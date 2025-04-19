wrestling / News

Cardi B Announced As Host Of WWE SummerSlam

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam Cardi B Image Credit: WWE

Cardi B is coming to WWE, with the hip-hop star set to host SummerSlam 2025. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Cardi will be the host of this summer’s big PPV, as you can see below.

SummerSlam will take place over two nights on August 2nd and 3rd in New Jersey.

