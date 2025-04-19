wrestling / News
Cardi B Announced As Host Of WWE SummerSlam
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
Cardi B is coming to WWE, with the hip-hop star set to host SummerSlam 2025. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Cardi will be the host of this summer’s big PPV, as you can see below.
SummerSlam will take place over two nights on August 2nd and 3rd in New Jersey.
LET'S GO!!! @iamcardib is hosting #SummerSlam live from @MetLifeStadium on August 2nd and 3rd 🙌#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EWipJpW4Rf
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
