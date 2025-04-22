Carlito Says He’s Accepted His Role As an ‘Elder Statesman’ In WWE

Carlito says that he is referred to as an “elder statesman” backstage in WWE, something that he’s accepted. The Judgment Day member spoke with Fightful’s Joel Pearl before WrestleMania 41 and reflected on his position in WWE, noting that he’s at ease with his role.

“Yeah, the kids call me an elder statesman these days,” Carlito said. “That’s a role I’ve accepted. I had my run. I had a good little time. I had my youth, it was great, and it’s time to move on. You can’t hold on to those old days forever. I’ve gladly accepted it. My body has also let me know, whether I accept it or not, it’s happening.”

Carlito returned to WWE in 2023 and has become a member of The Judgment Day.