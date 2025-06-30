wrestling / News
Carlito’s Cabana and More Added to ACW Fallout Next Month
Carlito continues to add dates after his recent WWE exit, as he will appear for Awesome Championship Wrestling next month. ACW Fallout happens on July 18 at the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. It will also be a TV taping for TrillerTV+. The lineup includes:
* ACW Heavyweight Championship: Richard Holliday (c) vs. Matt Riddle
* ACW National Championship: Real1 (c) vs. Zack Clayton
* Carlito’s Cabana
* ACW Women’s Championship: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Vicious Vicki Venuto
* Extreme Rules for ACW Tag Team Championship: Sent 2 Slaughter (c) vs. Crowbar and Kerr
* NWA Mid-West Championship: Dante Casanova (c) vs. Mike Santana
* Danny Doring vs. Parker Boudreaux
* The NOW (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) have a “major announcement”
* Sidney Akeem vs. Hunter AJZ
* Tina San Antonio vs. Lena Kross
Tickers are on sale now. There will also be a Fan Fest at 5:30 PM, which will include meet and greets, photo ops, wrestling trivia and “This is Awesome” beer from Aspire Brewery.
