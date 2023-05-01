Carmella and Corey Graves Announce Pregnancy

In an interview with ABC News, Carmella announced that she is pregnant, as she and Corey Graves are now expecting their first child. She found out about her pregnancy in March, which explains her sudden absence from WWE TV. Here are highlights:

On finding out the news in March: “It’s just all been such a whirlwind. I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it’s working. So I’m very happy about that.”

On how she feels currently: “I’ve been nauseous. I’ve been so tired, more tired than I’ve ever been in my life. But I’ve never been so happy to feel so awful. I’ve been great, I mean mentally. It’s kind of this weird space where I’m excited, but also just a little apprehensive because of the miscarriages. It’s unfortunate that it robs you of the true excitement that should be there.”

On her miscarriage last year: “When it happened again with the ectopic, I just [felt] like this is so crazy. I just thought you get pregnant, you have a baby. Of course, you’ve heard of miscarriage, but I don’t know anyone personally that has gone through it, especially multiple times. So, when I went through it the second time, and it was a health issue for me as well, and not just the fact that I was losing a baby, I mean, my life was on the line … it was just traumatizing and the most devastating thing that I’ve gone through, because you’re not only going through this extreme medical condition, but you’re also going through the loss of your child.”