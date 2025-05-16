Carmella Says She Only Had Positive Experiences Working With Vince McMahon

Carmella says that she didn’t personally have any negative experiences working with Vince McMahon. The disgraced former WWE Chairman has been accused of sexual harassment, assault, abuse and trafficking in a lawsuit that facilitated his exit from the company in 2024. Carmella recently spoke with Zack Heydorn of Sports Illustrated and was asked about her experiences with McMahon.

“I loved working with Vince, I really did,” Carmela said (per Fightful). “All of that, everything, the noise that has happened, that aside, my personal experience with Vince was nothing but positive. He was always so open to anything that I would have to suggest or if I had questions or concerns. I could always go to him, and he would always make time for the talent. He really would. I feel so grateful for the time to learn from him. His mind is so…I don’t even know the word to explain it. His mind for this business is so incredible.”

She continued, ” I learned so much from him, whether it was cutting a promo. I always go back to talking about my promo after I won Money in the Bank. He was so specific about what he wanted me to do in this promo. ‘Look here, do this, talk about this.’ He was awesome to work with. I pitched to work with Ellsworth and he loved this idea. Once he saw us on TV together he was like, ‘This was so good.’ Because of that, he had time for my ideas because I had crazy ideas and Vince is known for crazy ideas. He goes for it. Sometimes I would go to him and be like, ‘No, that’s not going to work.’ At least I try and I think he respected that about me. I didn’t sit in the corner and take what was given. I always tried to make the most of whatever I was given and I would try to have feedback and collaborate,” she said.

Carmella exited WWE earlier this year when her contract was not renewed.