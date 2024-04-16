Carmelo Hayes Reflects On His Legacy In WWE NXT

Speaking with Jeff Johnson at a media event over WWE WrestleMania weekend, Carmelo Hayes was asked to reflect on his NXT career so far.

Hayes lost to Trick Williams at NXT Stand & Deliver. They’ll run it back on tonight’s NXT. He said (per Fightful),

“I mean, truthfully I’ve been able to accomplish everything I really set out to accomplish in NXT. Since I stepped foot in there, my first match was for the Cruiserweight Championship. I told Shawn [Michaels] straight-up, I said, ‘Hey, I want to be a top guy, period.’ He said, ‘I see that for you.’ I said, I see that for myself. I stayed true to my word, stayed true on his word. I was able to leave a legacy I think in NXT. More than anything, there’s a lot of guys I looked up to when I got there, and I lot of guys who you still talk about when you talk about NXT, the Coles, the Garganos, the Ciampas, and that’s just the men. So I want to be one of those guys that when they talk about NXT in five years, young dudes on NXT saying, ‘I want to be like a Carmelo Hayes.”