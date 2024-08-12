Cary Silkin Compares Watching AEW and WWE to a Soap Opera

In an interview with Irish Wrestling & Entertainment (via Wrestling Inc), former ROH owner Cary Silkin compared watching WWE and AEW to watching a soap opera. He also spoke about if certain WWE/AEW wrestlers would be as big as they are without ROH. Here are highlights:

On watching WWE and AEW: “When I do watch either WWE or AEW or I go visit — which I did a few weeks ago to AEW or TNA, whatever they’re called this month — it’s like an episode of ‘All My Children.’

On if certain WWE and AEW wrestlers would make it big without ROH: “I’m happy for everybody that’s, you know -– did the Ring of Honor platform … Well, here’s the question: if the Ring of Honor platform didn’t exist, would a Samoa Joe, or a Tyler Black/Seth Rollins, or a Kevin Steen/Kevin Owens, or a Kyle O’Reilly. I mean, or a Mark Brisco, Jay Lethal, so on and so forth, would they have had the success? Without patting myself on the back too much, it was such a different climate in wrestling.”