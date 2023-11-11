Cary Silkin Credits Mick Foley For Helping ROH Early On

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin says Mick Foley was responsible for helping out the company in its early days. Silkin was a guest on AdFreeShows’ The Insider and recalled how he became friends with Foley, who helped boost the company early on. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On bonding with Foley over music: “I had read Foley’s original book and by reading his first book, I knew he was a big music fan.”

On Foley appearing in ROH at a discount: “He did me a favor, a huge favor because I remember he did an appearance with us and we did a double shot — I believe it was Dayton and Chicago — and he gave me a significant discount. Having the stamp of approval of Mick Foley, Ricky Steamboat, and the good wrestling we were doing, we were sort of off and running.”