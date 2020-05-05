Cash Wheeler Confirms Inspiration For Revolt’s New Ring Names

Cash Wheeler has confirmed how he and his Revolt partner Dax Harwood came up with their new ring names. Wheeler took to Twitter to confirm a theory from a fan that he and Harwood (formerly Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival) drew inspiration from Demolition’s Ax and Smash to come up with Dax and Cash.

The duo unveiled their new ring name of The Revolt last month after securing their WWE releases.