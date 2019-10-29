wrestling / News

Catalina Garcia Makes Debut on Raw With Sin Cara (Pics, Video)

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Catalina Garcia Sin Cara Raw

– NXT’s Catalina Garcia made her main roster debut on Raw alongside Sin Cara. Garcia accompanied Cara to the ring for his match with Andrade to even the odds opposite Zelina Vega, and was wearing a mask. Andrade was still able to pick up the win.

Garcia joined the Performance Center as part of the class in August that included Austin Theory, Santana Garrett, and Tehuti Miles. She has worked some live events in NXT since late September.

