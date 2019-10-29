wrestling / News
Catalina Garcia Makes Debut on Raw With Sin Cara (Pics, Video)
– NXT’s Catalina Garcia made her main roster debut on Raw alongside Sin Cara. Garcia accompanied Cara to the ring for his match with Andrade to even the odds opposite Zelina Vega, and was wearing a mask. Andrade was still able to pick up the win.
Garcia joined the Performance Center as part of the class in August that included Austin Theory, Santana Garrett, and Tehuti Miles. She has worked some live events in NXT since late September.
EQUALIZER ACQUIRED.
Is this what @SinCaraWWE needs to counter the numbers game against @AndradeCienWWE & @Zelina_VegaWWE?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/waE0YmgEGJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2019
It looks like @SinCaraWWE has brought some reinforcement with him on #RAW. Is this a smart move? pic.twitter.com/0Y7QmTon8U
— WWE (@WWEIndia) October 29, 2019
.@SinCaraWWE just introduced his own backup to @AndradeCienWWE & @Zelina_VegaWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/sJF9jALNvO
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2019
Learnin' to fly high…#RAW @SinCaraWWE pic.twitter.com/rwud6PWs5Q
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 29, 2019
The insurance policy does NOT pay off as @AndradeCienWWE scores yet ANOTHER victory over @SinCaraWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/eZ7Ew7vFbF
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jake Hager Doesn’t Think He Hit An Illegal Knee At Bellator 231
- Jim Ross On Jake Roberts’ Alcohol Issues Being Used in a Storyline, Who Booked It
- Booker T Weighs in On the Possibility of Randy Orton Going to AEW
- Bobby Lashley Says He’s Received Vulgar Comments and ‘Death Threats’ Over Story With Lana, Believes President Trump Would Support Their Relationship