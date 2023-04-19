Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 4.18.23  

We’re back for Episode 192 of AEW Dark. We have seven matches on the card tonight which is a positive as last weeks four match show just didn’t connect with me. Hopefully this week is a tad better. We have Juice Robinson, Marina Shafir, Christopher Daniels, Angelico and more on the card for tonight’s show.

Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck

Pat Buck with a headlock and takes control of Juice quickly. Juice counters with a head scissors but Pat breaks free. Juice with a series of shoulder blocks in the corner, Pat fights free and goes for a series of pinfall attempts but can only muster a two count each time. Juice outside, Pat follows and takes a scoopslam on the mat outside the ring. Juice yells at a fan outside and tells him he’ll beat up his dad. Back in the ring Juice with a delayed suplex and lays into Pat with a series of strikes. Juice with a headlock on Pat and then a kick to the midsection looking for a suplex but Pat counters with one of his own. Juice walks into a Manhattan drop from Pat Buck. Juice sends Pat into the ropes but he returns with a modified bulldog. Juice runs into a powerslam from Pat, he covers for two. Pat looks for a piledriver but Juice counters with a back body drop. Juice misses a kick, Pat responds with one of his own and another roll up for two. Juice with a back kick, then another that connects better. Juice with the juice is loose inverted DDT and covers Buck for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a decent opener, not really as good as i’d expected as Pat Buck is really presented as a solid hand. This was never bad but just not really as exciting as i’d hoped for from two very experienced talent.

The Renegades vs. Kiah Dream & Brittany J

Kiah and Charlotte exchange “L” taunts to eachother before Charlotte drops her and tags in Robin. Robin with an assisted splash onto Brittany and covers for two. Quick tags and Charlotte tags in and hits a knee to the face of Kiah. Brittany fights free for a tag as she pushes Charlotte into Robin to make a tag as well. Robin drops Kiah off the apron, Robin with a combination tag team move and she covers for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Good squash match for the renegades.

– The Iron Savages are backstage and they cut a promo introducing their new friend Jameson Ryan. He hypes them up as they yell that they’re the iron savages. A bit goofy but I like Jameson’s energy.

Hunter James vs. Cole Karter

Cole in control early working over Hunter and taunting him consistently not taking his opponent serious. Cole sends Hunter into the corner hard before posing on the top rope. Cole slams at the face of Hunter and says he’s nothing. James tries to fight back but runs right into a dropkick. Cole with a spinebuster and an inverted DDT before sitting on top of Hunter and posing over his opponent.

Rating: N/A

Review: I liked this squash match a bit more than the previous tag match. Cole showed a lot of character here as he dominated this match and was a smarmy heel throughout.

Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss vs. The Iron Savages

The Savages are leaning into a big dudes gimmick it seems. Bronson in control early he works over Jeeves but Jeeves counters sending him outside with a superkick and follows with a dive. Sonny with a quick knee and Jeeves covers for two. Sonny tags in and works over Bronson choking him in the corner with their boot. Sonny ducks a lariat with a bridge but Boulder with an elbow drop. Bronson tries to make a tag but Sonny blocks it before tagging in Jeeves. Jeeves with a DDT and Sonny tags in. They attempt a tag team move but Bronson catches Jeeves before sitting out on Sonny. Boulder tags in and hits both Sonny and Jeeves with a double flat liner. Boulder attempts a moonsault but Sonny Kiss. They hit a double suplex and cover Boulder but Bronson breaks it up. Jeeves with a rolling elbow. Boulder off the ropes into a Spanish fly from Jeeves. Sonny goes for a slap but Boulder catches Sonny. Slim J on the ropes but Jameson drops him. Boulder catches Jeeves then Sonny and slams them both. Boulder sets Sonny on top of Jeeves before slamming Bronson onto them for the cover and victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was a pretty good match for the Iron Savages as they beat Sonny and Jeeves two relevantly established AEW Dark talent.

Marina Shafir vs. Dream Girl Ellie

Marina basically asks Dream to take her so she goes for a headlock and then Marina counters slamming her onto the floor. Ellie drops Marina and hits her with a series of kicks but Marina quickly catches her in a submission. Ellie tries to fight free but Marina transitions on top and covers her face before Knox forces a break. Marina maintains hand control and lays into Ellie with a series of kicks and hip checks. Marina with a hammerlock and a suplex. Shafir with a submission locked in for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: This was a pretty exciting squash as Ellie got a burst of offense early but Marina knew exactly how to handle that and did very well.

Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Ariel Levy & Jarrett Diaz

Johl starts off with Levy hitting him with a suplex and forcing a tag. Diaz backed into the corner and Raju tags in. Raju with a flatliner to Diaz but Levy prevents a cover. Levy tags in and he’s dropped with a series of strikes and a running knee. Raju with a fishermans suplex. Diaz sent outside. Johl with a kick and Raju with a knee to Levy and he covers for the win.

Rating: N/A

Review: Another squash match but again not bad it was quick and they mostly dominated as they should. This is probably the best Jora Johl has ever looked to me.

Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels

Shocking to see Daniels get such a light reaction from this AEW Dark crowd. A decent Fallen Angel chant makes up for it. Back and forth early as Daniels and Angelico exchange holds. Daniels with an armdrag but Angelico fights free, he bounces off the ropes into a leg lariat from Daniels. Angelico backs Daniels into the corner and works him over. Angelico with a half crab on Daniels but he gets to the ropes and forces a break. Angelico with a chinlock but Daniels fights free. Angelico bounces off the ropes into a backdrop. Daniels with a series of strikes before setting Angelico up top. Daniels with the modified iconoclasm out of the corner and covers for two. Daniels works over Angelico but he rolls through for two. Daniels blocks a suplex and hits Angelico with a uranage. Daniels points to the corner as a BME chant begins. Angelico blocks with a pinfall attempt for one then a modified STF. Daniels gets to the ropes to break the hold. Daniels with a roll up attempt but Angelico rolls through. Daniels hit the Angels wings and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was pretty good but Daniels is clearly getting near the end of his insane run. He deserves all the respect in the world especially for coming to AEW Dark and becoming somewhat of a main event level talent for the show. I’m sure it could lead to him showing up on Dynamite but i’m down to just have Daniels work Dark for a year and help develop a lot of these younger guys. I think it’s telling he didn’t go for the BME as that’s likely out of his move set now or saved for big moments not Dark.