Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 9.27.22  

We are back for another episode of AEW Dark and things are back to normal this week as we have an 11 match card tonight. It’s an interesting card I suppose as there are a fair bit of ‘new’ or maybe not so frequently used names making an appearance tonight. Anna JAS, Dante Martin, and Angelico take the top spot on the youtube title for tonight’s show so clearly not a huge night in terms of starpower. I do like that Dante has become one of the consistent people showcased on Dark as he’s really fun to watch and i’d rather this than nothing. There are quite a few others I wish retained a similar role in AEW.

Fuego Del Sol vs. Jay Malachi

Fuego comes and goes and has never been someone I took too serious in AEW so I always feel like his opponent has a chance but Malachi is around the same size and is less known so i’d be surprised if he won here. Solid back and forth early, Malachi with control for a moment and he taunts Fuego but Fuego is quick to counter and regain control. Fuego ducks a chop and nails Jay with one of his own. Jay takes control after a series of strikes and a dropkick, he attempts a backdrop but Fuego rolls him up for two and immediately follows with a dropkick. Fuego’s got a busted a lip, he attempts an O’Connor roll but Jay hangs onto the ropes, Fuego with a kip up right into a suplex anyways good stuff. Jay to the apron and hits Fuego with a huge springboard lariat. Malachi maintains control working Fuego in the corner and mocks his taunt. Malachi attempts a kick but Fuego ducks it and Fuego with a running bulldog and stomp to the back of the head. Fuego covers but Malachi kicks out at two. Fuego with a series of kicks in the corner and then an uppercut spear combo. Fuego calls for the tornado DDT before being set up for it. Malachi is caught up in the ropes and Fuego locks in a hold, the referee clearly counts to five but Fuego breaks it just in time to avoid a DQ. Fuego with a stomp to the back then a tornado DDT into the neck crank for the submission victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a good match between two solid young talented guys. Fuego with a bit of an impressive victory here and he really continues to show improvement every time he works. I would like to see these two work on Dark a few more times in extended matches because this was a solid little opening showcase match.

Leila Gray vs. Tiara James

Bit messy early as Gray locks in a headlock, James with a pinfall attempt but Gray is quick to regain control. Gray sends James into the corner and slams her face first into the turnbuckle before laying into her with a couple of chops. James counters sending Gray into the opposing corner and charges right into a big boot from Gray. James takes control with a suplex then a splash and cover for two. Gray with a running knee in the corner to take control and attempts a bulldog but James tries to block it, Gray with an x-factor on James and covers for the win.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This never really got into another gear but it was a solid squash match that allows Gray to pick up a victory and pad the win/loss record.

Jeeves Kay vs. Gus De La Vega

Pretty hilarious for Jeeves to be the wrestler in the match and hype up the guys coming out in his corner this is goofy but it’s actually really well done. Jeeves holding the ropes open for his managers as he enters the ring. Gus has been around in the past but not much, Jeeves hasn’t been around a lot so a bit of a clean slate for both guys here. Jeeves slams the gloves into the face of Gus and then nails a dropkick. Jeeves with an uppercut off the top then rubs the face of Gus across the top rope of the ring. Jeeves with a running boot to the face and follows with a series of strikes. Jeeves with an inverted firemans carry slam into a cover for the victory.

Rating; N/A

Review: Nothing much here it’s honestly the stuff outside of the match that popped me the most like Jeeves rubbing down the body of Daivari after his match, just little goofy stuff. The match itself wasn’t bad just very short.

Blake Li vs. Jora Johl

Jora has come and gone but never really found a place as a consistent jobber or guy on the rise. Johl with a slam early and then a slap and his size is just a bit bigger than Li giving him an impressive presence over his opponent. Johl with a slam then walks over the back of Li. Johl lifts Li up and goes for a suplex but Li counters into a roll up for two, then a crucifix roll up for two, then another roll up for two. Johl respond with an elbow to the face and a stomp as he starts taking Blake a bit more serious. Johl stomps away and hits a suplex on Li posing for the crowd. Li with a couple of strikes to the stomach but Johl responds with a few of his own. Li with a series of kicks and punches, he stops for a moment then hits Johl with a dropkick into the corner. Li with a running uppercut then to the apron, he springboards but Johl ducks it and nails Li with a pump kick that turns him inside out. Johl covers Li for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was another typical squash but the finish added a bit more entertainment to me. Johl looked pretty solid here and you see that with these talent who were green as grass when they debuted but after getting time really improved. Johl wasn’t lights out here and the sick finish is actually more credited to Li but regardless it was a good match and one of Johls better matches thus far.

Anna Jay A.S vs. Kelly Madan

Kelly runs right into a kick from Anna then a running elbow in the corner. Anna follows with a splash attempt in the corner but Kelly moves and attempts a roll up for two. Anna with a suplex and shes showing a much more aggressive side now. As I say that she throws some pretty shitty strikes to a fallen Kelly Madan. Kelly responds with some alright forearms but Anna sends her to the corner and hits a running elbow. Anna locks in the queen slayer forcing Kelly to submit and Anna waits to release the hold.

Rating: N/A

Review: It was a bit too short but Anna’s matches need to be in order to maintain this quality. She’s not bad but very much still one of the greener women on the roster. Her improvement is there but it’s clear there’s still stuff like the weak strikes lingering.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Arjun Singh

A bit of a toss up here for me as I don’t know if i’ve ever witnessed Ryan Nemeth win, I mean i’m sure I have but it’s pretty few and far between so Singh winning would be no surprise to me. Nemeth attacks Singh before the bell and continues to maintain control after slamming him face first into the top turnbuckle. Singh counters a toss into an over and under throw on Nemeth. Nemeth to the apron and he rakes the eyes of Singh before choking him up on the top rope. Nemeth rakes at the face and eyes of Singh before slamming into him with knees to the midsection. Nemeth with a spear in the corner but Singh moves and drops Nemeth with a series of strikes then a running spinning forearm. Singh to his feet yelling and attempts a knee strike but Nemeth counters and hits the pendulum DDT. Nemeth with the neck breaker and covers Singh for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Not a bad squash/showcase match here. I wouldn’t mind if they let Nemeth get a few wins over some relative nobodies then debuted a new indy face in surprise fashion but giving them a victory over Nemeth with them positioned as the jobber. I honestly just want to see someone new debut on Dark and immediately take a surprise win over a mid level job guy like Fuego or Nemeth.

Leon Ruffin vs. Bshp King

Nice impactful start, King has freakin TIMS on and is actually pretty interesting, i’ve never seen this dude before. Ruffin will likely win as he actually got an entrance but this would be another chance to debut someone like King who isn’t well known with a surprise win. King with a running boot to Ruffin in the corner then a powerslam and cover for two. Ruffin regains control with a springboard into a cutter and a crucifix bomb cover for the surprise victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was actually an interesting style of squash but i’m not certain it got the reaction you’d have wanted. It’s not like people were upset but most just didn’t care because it was so quick. King was actually really cool to see and i’d like to see him more.

Angelico vs. Caleb Konley

Decent back and forth here, Angelico is like AEW Darks hidden gem and I wouldn’t mind if he remained that way for a while then got a shot at PAC’s championship. This is something I enjoy about this weeks episode of Dark another match that could theoretically see an upset given the relatively low status of both competitors. Angelico runs right into a knee to the groin from Kaleb who locks in a headlock, Angelico shoves him to the ropes to force a break but Caleb is right back to the headlock. Angelico drops him groin first into the top rope and then shoves him outside the ring. Angelico follows and spears Caleb into the corner. Angelico follows with a kick to the lower back then locks in a chinlock on Kaleb as he grabs at the ropes for a break. Conley with a jawbreaker to get some distance then lays into Angelico with a series of chops and strikes but Angelico hits him with a thumb to the eye to regain control. Angelico with the elbows to the back of the head then locks in a modified backbreaker submission for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was weird to me, Angelico is supposed to be the face but really did more heel type stuff here than Caleb or at least equal.

The Renegade Twins vs. Mila Moore & Mylo

They attack Mila and Mylo before the bell even rings keeping Mila isolated outside then hitting the assisted neck breaker onto Mylo and cover for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: I don’t really see the point in doing this honestly, it’s completely forgettable but I guess it adds an extra win in their win loss record but yeah literally useless squash match.

Nick Comoroto vs. Shaheem Ali

Ali is a big dude but Comoroto is quick to take control and work him over, Comoroto is a big dude and always has been but sheesh he looks thicc. Comoroto stomps at the face of Shaheem then picks him up and slams him following with a running elbow to the face. Nick taunts Shaheem before picking him up by the little hair he has on his head. Shaheem tries to fight back but it’s short lived as Nick picks him up on his shoulders then slams him into the corner twice and follows with an Alabama slam.

Rating: n/a

Review: Another match that really felt useless overall. Comoroto does look like a big dude and at least it wasn’t a two second squash but i’ve seen Nick do this about 10 times in the last year and nothing has ever come from it.

Dante Martin vs. Anthony Henry

A true main event as both competitors have earned themselves an entrance in this one. Henry with some traditional grappling and mocking Dante clapping for him after hitting an armdrag. Henry clearly the more experienced vet in a position to shine with the fan favorite. Dante nearly catches Henry with a boot but he ducks and dodges it just in time. Henry to his feet and challenges Dante to bring it and nails him with a chop. Dante with a suplex to Henry sending him to the outside. Dante attempts to catch Henry outside but Henry catches him and slams him onto the apron. Henry with the neckcrank on Dante really doing damage to the neck. Henry with an uppercut they exchange reversals, Dante attempts a sunset flip into a pin but Dante catches him and stomps on his hand before wrenching back on the arm. Henry continues to work over the injured arm of Dante nailing him with a suplex onto the injured arm. Henry lifts Dante up, Dante tries to fight back but he’s set back down and hit with a stiff kick to the back. Henry with another kick to the back of Dante before mocking him with light kicks shoving him into the corner. Dante with a series of forearms to try and fight back, he attempts an irish whip but Henry uses the injured arm against Dante. Dante leaps over Henry onto the ropes then hits him with a crossbody and cover for two. Dante looking for a half and half suplex but Henry counters out and attacks the arm again. Dante with a sit out slam and covers for two. Dante to the apron, Henry slides to take out Dante but he counters. Henry outside and Dante hits a springboard spinning splash onto Henry. Dante sends him back into the ring and nails him with a big boot. Henry pulls Dante off the ropes and hits a suplex and covers for two. Henry tries to lift Dante up for the double underhook but Dante blocks it, finally Henry locks it in but Dante counters with a roll up for two. Henry with a roll up of his own for two. Dante off the ropes into a lariat and then brainbuster from Henry he covers for two, the green bulls jersey guy from last week is stunned. Henry works over the arm and fingers of Dante. Dante breaks free but Henry lays into him with elbows to the face. Henry sends Dante to the apron, Dante with a strike to Henry and hits the nosedive onto him for the victory with Henry nearly kicking out at three.

Rating: ***

Post match: JD Drake hits the ring and attacks Dante post match as Henry joins in similar to last week. Sydal hits the ring for the save with a chair in hand to even the odds and send Drake and Henry running. Sydal and Dante challenge the work horsemen to a match on next weeks Dark.

Review: This was alright, but Dante needs to work on tightening his style more if his opponent is going to work the arm as much as Henry did here. It just felt odd to see his arm nearly broken so many times but he was still able to just magically do moves when necessary. I like that we’re getting a small storyline for Dark but I wouldnt have minded if JD or Henry could’ve taken a win ahead of their upcoming tag match but I guess it’s best to avoid 50/50 booking if possible.