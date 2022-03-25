Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 3.24.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re back for some Thursday night Impact on AXS tv. After a really good episode last week how will they follow it up? Steve Maclin will face Heath in a singles match after Maclin beat Rhino last week which lead to Rhino going back to his old partner. Now Heath looks to avenge his friend. Willie Mack, Laredo Kid and Mike Bailey will face off in a triple threat to gain entry into the Triple Threat match for the X-Division Championship at Rebellion. Speaking of Championships Tasha Steelz will defend her Impact Knockouts Championship against Mickie James in a Street Fight. The issues between these two have grown over the past few weeks and months. Now they look to settle it in a street fight. The Good Brothers will also get a shot at VBD’s Impact Tag Team Championships but it’ll be in a lumberjack match. All this and more on another jam packed episode of Impact! Lets get to it!

– Impact opens with Josh Alexander entering the arena and he’s pissed off. Josh comes out to the ring to kick things off and he’s pissed after Moose decided to stop by his house last week. Josh thought he was ready for everything Moose could do but he didn’t think Moose could be as stupid as he was last week. He says Moose has pushed him over the edge after having the nerve to intimidate his wife in his own home. Josh says as a husband and father he feels nothing but pain and disappointment but at Rebellion he will make sure Moose feels all of that himself when he takes the Impact World Championship from him. The crowd pops at the thought of this and I’m with them, can’t wait to see Josh get a proper run. Josh says if Moose has no problem approaching his home then come on down because Impact is his home.

Moose answers Josh’s challenge and makes his way down the ramp. He tells Josh at Rebellion he will fail to get his hands on the championship. Moose tells Josh after he beats him at Rebellion he might just stop by Josh’s house and show his son what a true role model is. Moose promises not to fail him like Josh. Josh is pissed and a brawl ensues. They fight through the backstage area and Josh sends Moose face first into a garage door before trying an ankle lock on the stairs. They brawl at the top of the arena and tease Josh tossing Moose off the edge but the Impact roster shows up to break them up. Ace Austin frantically asks Josh if he wants to go to prison for killing someone before we go to break. Pretty great stuff here between two really great Impact wrestlers. The build for this championship match has been long but well done and i’m excited to see how things play out between now and Rebellion.

– Josh is backstage with D’Amore and says he would’ve tossed Moose off the balcony if Fulton didn’t stop him. D’Amore tells him that maybe Fulton did him a favor. D’Amore reminds Josh that he has a championship match coming soon and he needs to get his emotions in control. Josh says it’s not his emotions just keep Moose away from his family.

Willie Mack vs. Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid

Ace Austin has already qualified for the triple threat match and has some sort of budding alliance with Mike Bailey so that’s something to keep an eye on here. These X-Division opening matches are always fast paced and enjoyable so i’m expecting the usual here. All three men lock up and Mack sends both Laredo and Bailey to the mat but they kip up and attempt to take Mack down. Laredo Kid is unable to but Bailey drops him, Bailey turns his attention to Laredo Kid giving Mack the opportunity to regain control. Willie Mack sends both men to the outside and nails a sweet dive to the outside as we go to commercial early on in the match.

Willie Mack with the legdrop and cover attempt on Laredo Kid as we return but Laredo kicks out at two. Bailey watches as Mack drops Laredo with a HUGE slap to the face. Mack with a chop to Bailey drops him to the mat, Willie lifts him up and drops him with a right hand almost immediately. Willie lifts Bailey onto his shoulders but Bailey escapes and counters with his speedy kicks and an enziguri. Laredo Kid on the apron but Bailey drops him to the outside. Bailey charges Mack in the corner but Mack moves, Bailey transitions right into a moonsault to the outside on Laredo Kid. Mack drops Bailey to the outside he goes to dive but Laredo Kid stops him and sends him to the outside. Laredo Kid with a HUGE rotating dive onto both men on the outside. Laredo Kid has Bailey back inside the ring but gets caught up in the corner with a kick from Bailey. Bailey tries to drop Laredo Kid but he reverses into a twisting superplex. Laredo Kid goes back up top and hits Bailey with a frogsplash and covers for a two count. He tosses Bailey into the corner and gets caught and sent to the outside by Willie Mack. Bailey tries to hit Mack with a crossbody but he hits a samoan drop on Bailey, Mack kips up and hits a moonsault on Bailey and covers for a nearfall that is just barely broken up by Laredo Kid. Laredo Kid with a slap to Mack and hits him with a forearm in the corner. Laredo sends him out and rolls through looking for a rana but Mack hits a Razors Edge instead in tribute to Scott Hall. Mack covers for a two count but Bailey breaks it up just in time. Bailey lifts Mack up and drops him to his knee with a kick to the chest. Laredo Kid with a cover but it gets broken up and Mack covers Laredo Kid, Bailey rolls through for a double cover but it’s broken up. Kid sent to the outside. Bailey sets Mack up and hits him with Ultima Weapon and covers for the victory in 10:09.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a solid opening X-Division match, these matchups rarely disappoint and this was solid. It was much more of a sound and less hectic match which may lead to less big spots but a better overall match i’d say.

– Jay White is backstage with Bey and criticizes the result of last weeks match and calls out The Motor City Machine Guns for another tag team match. The Good Brothers like the sound of that but say that it’s a shame they have to wrestle in a lumberjack match but Bey and Jay will have their backs. Doc says that The OG Bullet Club are coming for their Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles and it’ll be just Too Sweet. Turns out the finish to that tag match last week was a bit messed up. I don’t think the plan was originally to build to another match but boy am I glad that’s what we’re getting.

– Raj Singh is backstage with Shera after they recap Shera’s victory earlier in the night. Raj tells Gujar he had a chance to align with Singh but now it’s too late. Shera yells at the camera setting up an eventual matchup down the line.

Steve Maclin vs. Heath

Maclin beat Heath’s tag partner a week ago and now Heath looks to avenge him. Not sure how I see this playing out but i’m behind Maclin. Maclin and Heath lock up early, Maclin sends Heath into the ropes but he rebounds with a forearm. Heath with an atomic drop to Maclin sending him to the outside. Heath follows and lays into Maclin with a series of strikes on the outside. Maclin with a thumb to the eye and immediately sends Heath back inside. The referee is with Heath and Rhino walks down Maclin. Maclin tries to escape Rhino but runs right into the stairs. The Referee thinks Maclin was sent into the stairs by Rhino so he ejects Rhino. Apparently Maclin was planning this all along. Heath sends Maclin back into the ring and has control but Maclin stops him with a backbreaker. Maclin sends Heath into the ropes and drops him with a back elbow. Maclin with the knee to the elbow. He lifts Heath onto the top rope and into the tree of woe. Maclin with the spear in the corner. He pulls Heath out and makes the cover but Heath kicks out at two. Maclin to the top rope and yells at a fan that ECW sucks. This distraction helps Heath as Maclin jumps right into the boots of the downed Heath. Heath with a series of kicks and then follows with a DDT on Maclin and covers for the two count. Heath goes for the wakeup call but Maclin counters into a roll up and uses the ropes to steal one in 4:50.

Rating: **3/4

Review: Another solid match, I don’t think Maclin’s stair gimmick came off quite as intended but it may have just been me. I wonder if Maclin will get a partner to help take on Heath and Rhino or what will be next between these three.

Post match: Rhino hits the ring and drops Maclin with a gore! The ECW chant kicks back up and Rhino celebrates with Heath.

– Tenille is doing her show All About Me and has chosen Kaleb as her guest host to interview her. He asks a question but she tells him to ask what she’s thinking instead. Kaleb asks and she says that she’s thinking about if Kaleb really has their back or if he’s with the Iinspiration. Kaleb is defensive and Tenille starts to pressure him and he claims his neck is hurt and runs off. Kaleb runs into Madison backstage for Lockerroom talk and of course Johnny Swinger is there as the cohost. Kaleb tries to run off again but he’s stopped by Tenille. Madison says they only have one question who he’s loyal to. He stutters at first but says of course it’s the Influence. Madison hands over a lie detector test and Kaleb runs off and sends us to break.

– JONAH is in the streets walking and cuts a promo on Ishii ahead of their upcoming match. He tells Ishii if he steps to him he will break his neck. JONAH says at Rebellion Ishii they will fight. That should be a hell of a brawl.

Impact Tag Team Championship Lumberjack Match

The Good Brothers vs. Violent By Design (c)

This being a lumberjack match really doesn’t help either team but that makes it an even playing field. Anderson looks to start with Eric Young but Young tags in Doering instead. Karl backs down from Doering and tags in the big LG Doc Gallows. They stand face to face and exchange strikes. All four members of the match end up in the ring but Violent by Design toss the Good Brothers outside. They’re tossed back in by the Machine Guns. The Good Brothers toss Violent By Design and they get beat down momentarily until Eric Young is tossed back inside and Doering fights his way back to the apron. Karl sends Eric into the corner but he rotates through onto the apron. Eric tries to slide through but he’s dropped by Karl. Karl with a spinebuster to Young as he bounces off the ropes. Karl covers for a two count. Eric sends Karl into the ropes but Doering hits him with a knee to the spine. Karl’s distracted by Doering, Eric Young catches him with the neckbreaker but can only get a two count. Eric sets Karl up on the middle rope and tags in Doering. They meet in the middle with simultaneous big boots to Karl on the ropes. Doering hangs up Karl on the ropes choking him before lifting him up for a powerslam bouncing off the ropes with a rebound elbow onto Karl. Doering covers but Karl kicks out at two. Doering with the submission but Karl fights free with a jawbreaker. Karl tags in Gallows and Eric Young tries to cut him off but he’s dropped. Gallows with a splash on Eric in the corner and then bounces off the ropes with a leaping shoulder block. Gallows with a bodyslam onto the canvas and a cover. Karl tags in and they hit the double team neckbreaker. Karl covers but Doering breaks it up. Doering tags in and hits Karl with a right to the midsection and drops Gallows off the apron. Doering with a powerslam and Eric Young follows with an elbow drop and cover for two. Gallows jumps in with a big boot to Doering. Gallows and Karl hit the Magic Killer on Eric Young. Doering back in the ring and he tosses Gallows outside. Doering with the dive to the outside on everyone. Karl’s back in the ring and the referee is distracted. Honor No More screw over The Bullet Club hitting Karl with a lowblow allowing Violent By Design to cover for the victory in 7:26.

Rating: ***

Review: This was fine for what it was, it’s a lumberjack match so they’re never ‘that’ great but it was not bad at all. I’m intrigued to see what comes next for all the teams involved and i’m glad Impact’s tag division is continuing to grow and get better.

– Gia asks Tasha if she’s going to follow Mickie’s lead and leave Savannah in the back. Tasha mocks her and then says what they do has nothing to do with her but she thought about it and decided to give Savannah the night off. Tasha says she plans to take care of Mickie on her own. Nice promo from Tasha acting like a heel initially but not playing up as a coward early. She may still have Savannah show up but I think this is the best way to do it and keep the heel looking competitive.

Eddie Edwards vs. Rocky Romero

An interesting match up between two super talented guys. This is a preview for Impact’s upcoming Multiverse of Matches show next week. Rocky offers a handshake but Eddie refuses. They lock up but neither takes the advantage. Eddie with a wristlock but Rocky reverses out into a wristlock of his own. They grapple for a moment before Eddie gets a headlock takedown. Rocky reverses into a headscissors but Eddie fights out. Rocky with a headlock of his own, Eddie sends him into the ropes and they clash in the center both looking for a shoulder block. Rocky with a stiff chop to Eddie but Eddie returns the favor and drops Rocky to a knee. They exchange chops again but it fires up Rocky, he goes for it again but instead hits Eddie with an eye poke. Rocky with a rana to Eddie sending him to the outside of the ring. Rocky follows and hits another Rana on the outside of the ring as we go to commercial. Rocky continues to maintain control as we return. He sends Eddie into the corner and hits him with the forever clotheslines until Eddie ducks one and drops him with a clothesline of his own. They show a replay of Eddie injuring his forearm hitting it off the ringpost during commercial. Rocky lays into Eddie with a couple of kicks to the leg and then goes for an armbar but Eddie rolls out of dodge quick. Rocky bounces off the ropes and hits Eddie with a suicide dive. Eddie lifts Rocky onto his shoulders and drops him face first on the ring apron. He then tosses Rocky into the ring steps before tossing him back into the ring. Eddie poses as Rocky tries to regain his composure in the corner. Eddie runs into an elbow from Rocky in the corner, Rocky follows up with a tornado DDT. They exchange strikes, Eddie gets sent to the apron, Rocky ties him up and hits him with a kick to the chest. Rocky goes for another but Eddie catches the leg. Rocky with a reverse kick sets Eddie up on the ropes. Rocky with a dropkick and cover on Eddie for a two count. Rocky calls for sliced bread but Eddie dodges it and hits Rocky with the forearm shiver and follows with a powerbomb for a two count. Rocky targets the arm but Eddie hits him with a headbutt. Eddie bounces off the ropes with another forearm and then tigerdriver on Rocky. Rocky reverses an attack from Eddie into an armbar but Eddie counters that into a roll up for the victory in 12:45.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: Real solid match up between two great in ring competitors. The finish was the best way to do it and I really didn’t see how they were going to do it coming until it happened. This was really good and i’d love to see Rocky around more fore great matches like this.

Post match: Eddie teases a handshake and then hits Rocky with a boot to the face and goes for a suplex but Jonathan Gresham hits the ring and brawls with Eddie making the save for Rocky with a moonsault and a series of forearm shots to the face sending Eddie on the run. Rocky confronts Jonathan then they shake hands.

– Swinger is backstage with Zicky Dice after training in Swingers Dungeon. Before Zicky can go back in the dungeon Swinger says he has to be part of the chump chump challenge next week.\

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Street Fight

Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Both women come into this match riding solo as they have something to prove and just want to destroy each other without help .Tasha takes a moment pose pre match and Mickie throws a trashcan lid at her and nearly knocks her off the top rope before the match starts. Tasha is pissed and they start throwing rights and lefts early. Mickie drops Tasha and sends her to the outside before grabbing a trashcan lid. Mickie jumps off the apron and hits Tasha right in the spine with the trashcan lid. Mickie tosses Tasha into the commentary table and exchanges words with Rehwoldt before turning her attack back on Tasha. Mickie tosses Tasha up the entrance ramp. Mickie drags Tasha to the top and grabs a gold club but Tasha blocks it with a shot to the midsection. Mickie with a neckbreaker to Tasha on the ramp. Mickie tosses Tasha into a garbage can and rolls her down the ring ramp half sticking out of it. Nearly didn’t work but it was fine. Savannah Evans comes from the back and drops Mickie with a forearm and helps up Tasha as we go to commercial. We return and Tasha is laying into Mickie with forearms to the back of the head. We see Tasha hitting Mickie with the bat during the break as Tasha looks under the ring for more weapons. Tasha sends two chairs in the ring, Mickie tries to hit her with the garbage can but she catches it and tosses it at Mickie dropping her instead. Tasha has a steel chain and chokes Mickie with it trying to use it to toss Mickie into a chair in the corner but Mickie counters and sends Tasha into the chair instead. Mickie tries to send Tasha into the corner but Tasha counters and sends her face first into the turnbuckle. They both grab chairs and drop eachother with shots at the same time. Savanah gets Mickie onto the apron and tries to toss her through a table on the outside but Mickie counters sending Evans into the table instead. The table doesn’t break but Evans is likely done getting involved in this one. Mickie on the apron and Tasha sends Micke off the apron into the table, it still doesnt break but it didn’t seem like they were going for it so much there. Mickie sends Tasha into the ring apron and then lays into Savanah with the trashcan. Mickie tosses the can and hits the referee on accident. Mickie goes to get back into the ring but Tasha catches her off guard and drops her. Tasha with the cover for two but Mickie just barely kicks out. Tasha grabs a steel parking sign and hits Mickie in the back with it multiple times. Tasha tries to hit Mickie in the face with it but she blocks it and takes the sign. She hits Tasha a number of times with the sign then sets up the chair in the center of the ring. Mickie lifts Tasha up and drops her face first into the chair. Mickie heads to the top turnbuckle and waits for Tasha to get up and hits her with the senton from the top ropes. Mickie covers for a two count then calls for Tasha to get up. Tasha gets up and hits Mickie with a thumb to the eye, Tasha goes for the crucifix bomb but Mickie counters and hits Tasha with the Mick DT. She covers but Savanah pulls the referee out of the ring breaking the count. Mickie dives onto Savanah but she catches her and sends her into the ring post. Savanah tosses Mickie into the ring and stomps away at Mickie. Savanah uses a chair and chokes Mickie with it. Chelsea Green comes to the ring with a chair in hand and sets it up sitting in the chair. Savanah with a kick to the back of Mickies head and Chelsea continues sitting in the chair watching the beat down. Savanah lifts Mickie up and Tasha hits the springboard right hand. Tasha goes to the top turnbuckle and hits a diving splash onto Mickie James and covers to retain the championship in 16:00.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a really good back and forth street fight. It had its down moments like the table not breaking but that stuff happens. Overall they had a hell of a match and the story at the end has been building for a bit. I’m curious what’s next for Tasha.

Post match: Chelsea berates Mickie while still sitting in the chair. Mickies nearly crying and slaps Chelsea. They slap the hell out of each other and start brawling before Chelsea escapes. Chelsea has Mickie distracted and Matt freakin Cardona shows up and hits Mickie with radio silence. Cardona lifts Mickie up and Chelsea drops her with a shot from her cast. Chelsea rips off the cast showing she didn’t even need it and stands tall with Cardona to end the show.