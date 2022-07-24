Cazer’s ROH Death Before Dishonor Review 7.23.22  

As the kids say, LFG! It’s Saturday night and Ring of Honor is back! I am hugely excited for this show as it’s been a few months since we’ve seen a full length ROH PPV. Supercard of Honor in April occurred just after Tony Khan’s purchase so it was more of a farewell than a showcase of changes. Tonight will be different, or at least one would expect it to be as the new era of ROH really begins. I’m a fan of a lot of guys on this card, particularly Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta so this card is one i’m sold on. I am curious if we’ll see the tag team match main event as it has a TON of hype. It wouldn’t be that big of a shock, either way, we’re set for a stellar night that I think will overdeliver and surprise a lot of people.

Zero Hour Pre-Show

Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

Not much backstory to this match, just a quick singles match tossed together by Tony Khan to remind everyone Colt would be a big part of ROH. The lower third tells us that Colt is wrestling his 271st ROH match. Henry is joined by his work horsemen teammate JD Drake. Traditional wrestling throughout this one, nothing flashy just solid work between two good wrestlers. Henry played up the heel role as Colt showed his veteran status with a number of unique intelligent counters. Henry’s heel tactic gave him some momentum early but Colt quickly took control until JD Drake was able to attack while the referee was distracted. Henry nearly took the win with a frogsplash and a pinfall attempt but Colt just barely kicked out at two. Ugly spot as Henry attempts a deadlift German suplex but he’s not strong enough to hold Colt so he slips, Colt quickly makes the best of it and locks in the Billy Goats Curse, JD Drake with the distraction but Colt sends Henry into Drake then puts Henry away with a moonsault.

Rating: ***

Review: Not a bad match, the botch at the end will stand out as the ugly moment of the match because there wasn’t a whole lot of flashy stuff. Colt winning with the moonsault is nice, I can buy into Colt as a main event level guy in ROH so they should go with that in the early moments of the ‘new era.’ I should also note it’s refreshing to have a fun PPV i’m excited for featuring commentary that isn’t Excalibur, Schiavone & JR. Caprice and Ian are really good.

Eli Isom & Cheeseburger vs. (Shinobi Shadow Squad) vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J (The Trustbusters)

Ari is on his way to AEW according to recent promo packages so this match has me intrigued. Cheeseburger a longtime favorite of ROH fans. Commentary does a good job reminding us of the history Slim J has with ROH. The heels do a good job isolating Cheeseburger as long as they can but he finally gets the tag to Isom who has a great burst of offense nearly picking up the win with a spin out powerbomb to Ari and cover for two. Slim J breaks up the pin and they take advantage of Isom with the numbers as Slim J takes him down with a crossbody and Daivari follows with a splash off the top and covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Not a bad match at all just relatively short and uneventful so rating it as such. I am intrigued to see what Ari and Slim J do going forward.

– Lexi Nair is here with Prince Nana and he says he has purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. This feels like a major downgrade for the guys in that group. I like Prince Nana but I think the history of Tully helped some of these less known guys even a tad bit. I’ll wait to see where it goes but this is not what I was expecting.

Blake Christian, Alex Zane, & Tony Deppen (Team GCW) vs. Gates of Agony & Brian Cage (The Embassy)

This is the debut of this group under the guidance of Prince Nana. He has already done more for GOA & Brian Cage by getting them some work. I am excited to see these GCW talent featured here as they all had some time in ROH and could do well even as job guys for ROH. Deppen starts off with Cage and shows no fear but the strength is no match. Zane and Kaun tag in, two of my favorite guys in this match. Toa Liona tags in and runs right through Zane and throws Deppen like a bag of bread. Toa showing out here. Cage and the Gates of Agony dominating throughout with their strength but the GCW guys still look pretty good. Blake tags in late to a decent pop and burst of offense. Light All Heart chant. Blake attempts his moonsault into a double neck breaker but he nearly misses fortunately the big dudes caught him and saved it. Zane takes out Cage, Blake with a springboard 450 and Deppen with a running knee, they sold me that these guys were really going to steal it as Zane held Toa back. Everybody hops in to get their stuff in, Deppen with the running knee but Cage with a discus clothesline. Lots of entertaining back and forth sequences with both teams. Deppen fights back with a flurry of chops, Kaun sells, Toa doesn’t and it actually looks so beast. Toa with a powerbomb Cage with a running kick at the same time and covers Deppen for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was the most fun match we’ve seen so far tonight, I really appreciate that the GCW squad didn’t just job out and instead got to look really good in defeat. I could see them all being used in ROH going forward and I hope they are.

– They show the full promo for Yuta vs. Garcia, the televised build hasn’t been out of this world but this hype package might be one of the best AEW’s done, easily in the top ten.

Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

Big pop for Willow. She’s fun to watch and it’ll be fun to watch her progression over time similarly to people like Yuta and Garcia. She’s so talented and so young so you know you’ll see her just get better for years to come. Both women with bursts of offense, neither really getting the better of the other for too long. Allysin’s experience allows her to take advantage of more pinning opportunities Willow with an ugly bulldog, not sure who is at fault for that but they followed it right up with a sweet sequence of strikes, willow rebounds off the middle rope into a lariat on Allysin. Continued back and forth, gets a little rough there for a minute but Willow with a modified flatliner sending Allysin face first into the mat. Allysin hits the deadeye and covers for a two count. Willow with the kick to the face as Ian calls the pounce early, Willow with the POUNCEEE, Period! Follows with a cannonball where she falls on her head/hands. Willow with a sick powerbomb and covers Allysin for the victory. Allysin lays there remaining dead laid in half for a while after that match.

Rating: **1/4

Review: Probably the weakest match of the undercard. Allysin Kay is cool and has plenty of history as an independent women’s wrestler but I think there might be better women to showcase in this position to give Willow a really good match. Instead we got a solid pre-show match that had a couple of so-so moments.

Death Before Dishonor Main Card

ROH World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jonathan Gresham(c)

Wow. I anticipated we’d get the Tag Match last, Ian tells us that a coin toss occurred earlier in the night and Jonathan Gresham came up short so we get this match first while the tag match goes last. Claudio attempts an uppercut in the corner but Gresham moves to dodge it. They tease a test of strength, finally Claudio forces Gresham to the mat, Gresham pops the arm of Claudio and Claudio favors it for a moment. Light split chant, seems more in favor of Claudio. Prince Nana makes his way out to the ring finally. Claudio locks in the swing and finally drops him and goes for the cover but Gresham bridges free. Gresham to the apron and Claudio follows but Gresham hits a dragonscrew on the apron. Gresham back into the ring and attempts to throw Claudio but he gets launched chest first into the top turn buckle. Gresham rolls through with a rana and then a dropkick to the knee. Gresham continues to attack the knee of Claudio locking in a submission. Regal gushes over Gresham and all his heelish antics. Gresham locks in a toehold but Claudio shoves Gresham off onto the apron and picks him up for an elevated deadlift waist lock Claudio slips, so he just bodies Gresham over into a german suplex. The man works his way right out of a botch. Claudio favoring the knee still hopefully it’s still selling. Gresham takes a boot but Claudio trips over him. Gresham with a dropkick to the knee and Claudio is down, Gresham with a dive looking for a crossbody but Claudio tosses him into a backbreaker on the non injured knee. Gresham sent right into the corner and bounces right into an uppercut. Claudio attempts a sharpshooter, but Gresham prevents it so Claudio just hits him with a double stomp and covers him for two. Regal explains that nearfalls are a tool used to take the energy out of your opponents. I can appreciate that. Gresham looks for a suplex but Claudio backs him right into the corner. Gresham fights free, dropkick from the middle rope, Claudio stumbles to a knee and Gresham nails him with a forearm. Gresham locks in an ankle lock forcing Claudio to get to the bottom rope for a break. Gresham with a chop to Claudio then another but Claudio just gets to his feet, Gresham with another and Claudio nails him with an uppercut. Another chop, another uppercut. Gresham attacks the knee then hits Claudio with an enziguri. Claudio lifts Gresham up onto his shoulders but the knee gives out so he sets him down. Gresham with a moonsault and into the ankle lock. Gresham traps the knee of Claudio and hits him with a german and covers for two. Gresham with a forearm shot and covers for two, again. Gresham attempts another forearm, Claudio with an elevated uppercut, he goes for the ricola bomb but Gresham rolls him up for two. Claudio sets Gresham up for the rapid forearms to the head. Claudio with more, then the ricola bomb and covers Gresham for the victory! New Champion!

Rating: ****

Review: This was a solid opening match no doubt they did a great job at selling the fact Gresham could win, he damn near did after pulling out all the stops but Claudio was just ready for the opportunity tonight. It’s not like I was sold Claudio would lose, but they made me believe a lot more than I did going into the match so i’ll give them credit for that. It was a fun opener but weird for an ROH World title match. Regal’s happiness for his protégé was great afterwards as well.

– Daniel Garcia is backstage and cuts a promo on Wheeler Yuta, he says he will win the ROH Pure championship then take it to AEW Dynamite and break it into a million pieces.

ROH World Six Man Championship

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Vincent, Tyler Bateman, & Dutch

Vincent is back in the honor to defend his Six Man Championships alongside his guys Bateman and Dutch. This is one of the weakest matches on the card for me. I am so-so on Dalton, and could care less about the five other people involved. The boys fight over the tag rope in the corner like…well boys. Vincent and Castle kick this off, Castle runs into a knee from Vincent, Vincent with a side russian leg sweep to Castle who rolls to the outside allowing the boys to fan him with their arms. Back in the ring, the boys tag in, Castle tosses one onto Bateman, the other with a leap over Castle onto Bateman. Dutch tags in and drops both of them with a double clothesline then tosses one in the corner hits him with a chop and follows with a series of clotheslines as he maintains wrist control. Dutch with a suplex and Castle yells that he’s just a boy. Dutch tags in Vincent but the Boy fights back for a moment before running into an elbow from Vincent. Vincent with a sweet lookin suplex and follows with an uppercut before sending the boy into the corner and hitting him with a knee to the face. I believe this boy’s name is Brent. Bateman lays into Brent with a series of strikes and falls back onto him. Bateman with a back elbow and a neckbreaker to Brent and covers for a two count. Bateman attempts a clothesline but Brent ducks and tags in Castle. Castle drops Bateman and nails him with a DDT. Castle with a suplex to Vincent then another to Bateman. Brandon tags in. Dalton tosses him into Bateman. Brent tossed into Dutch then Vincent. Castle just keeps tossing the boys onto everyone outside of the ring various times over and over to a decent pop. Castle goes to sit on the throne of boys but Veda distracts him and Dutch takes out Castle. Veda takes out Vincent and Bateman but the boys moved so it didn’t really go as planned. It doesn’t matter as Dutch hits a dive onto the boys taking them both out. Dutch tosses Brandon into the ring, Bateman with a slam, Dutch with a powerbomb, Vincent with death from above but Castle breaks up the count by shoving the referee into the pinfall attempt. The ref is kind of pissed but Castle says he tripped so its ok. It starts to break down, Castle tossed outside. Vincent with orange sunshine then a dive to Castle on the outside but Castle hits him with a rana. Castle tags in, Dutch runs into a forearm, Brandon right into a bossman slam, Castle with a german suplex to Dutch. Bateman in the ring, Castle hits him with the bangerang. Castle covers for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: Not a bad match but it did exactly what I expected it to for me. I hope the Six Man Tag titles can mean something but not sure how much Castle and The Boys can do that right away. The spot where Castle tossed them out of the ring for a minute straight either made you pop or angry and determined your feelings on this match. For me it was just ok.

– Sanjay and Lethal cut a promo backstage on Samoa Joe telling him they’re waiting for his funeral. Lethal tells Joe he has two choices, death or dishonor but the choice has already been made for him.

ROH Pure Championship

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

Lets keep the title changes going shall we? Garcia has that DAWG in him so I don’t see how he possibly loses this. Garcia with a cocky handshake and gets right in the face of Yuta, they exchange forearms and grapple for a moment before both men get to their feet. Yuta with a stiff slap to Garcia then a backdrop. Yuta with a straightjacket hold to Garcia. I am so thankful for Regal on commentary blessing us with names of moves i’m not entirely familiar of. Garcia counters into a straightjacket hold of his own. Yuta bridges out into a straightjacket hold of his own. Garcia counters out and nails Yuta with a nasty headbutt, commentary is stunned as Regal gives credit for it even if it’s against his guy. Yuta locks in a front face lock Garcia counters by just tossing him outside of the ring. Garcia to the outside and he tosses Yuta into the barricade. Regal tells us that Garcia cant join the BCC because he’s simply too good and you can’t have all the good wrestlers in the ring. Garcia with a cover for two and he mocks the ref for not counting enough. Garcia with a suplex right into a pin for one. Yuta takes control and locks in a surfboard stretch, Garcia counters into a pinfall, take that Cody Rhodes and Miz. Yuta kicks out and locks in a german suplex right onto the neck of Garcia, then another. Garcia bites at the ear of Yuta as the referee can’t see. Garcia rakes at the ears of Yuta with his forearm, Yuta to his feet and fights back with a chop to Garcia but Garcia drops him with a chop of his own then launches him into the corner falling right onto his neck. Garcia again tosses him into the corner and grabs at the ear of Yuta as he does so. Regal loves this. Yuta fights back and drops Garcia but Garcia with a roll up for two, Yuta and Garcia exchange double clotheslines as Regal tells us he will be mad if Yuta even uses a ropebreak he needs to wrestle out of everything. Yuta and Garcia slow to their feet and exchange stiff slaps, Yuta drops Garcia and tells the referee to start counting. Maybe Garcia doesn’t have the dog in him. Garcia is slow to his feet but makes it at 9, right into a suplex and cover from Yuta. Yuta to the elbows to the face and goes for a sleeper but Garcia counters through into elbows of his own and a sleeper. Yuta rolls through into a pin, Garcia with a stiff slap and a suplex. Yuta ducks a slap and a suplex of his own he covers for two. Garcia locks in a crossface then a sharpshooter, Garcia cranks back but Yuta saw it coming and locks in a submission of his own, Garcia counters into the regal stretch and Regal is silent. Yuta counters and locks in the walls of Jericho forcing Garcia to use his first rope break to get out. Garcia attempts a sunset flip but Yuta goes for a pin, Garcia with a piledriver and covers for two. Garcia grabs the arms of Yuta, Yuta spits in the face of Garcia, Garcia goes to stomp, Yuta traps Garcia in a roll up and picks up the pinfall victory in 15:59.

Rating: ****1/2

Review: This was a great technical wrestling match. They told a great story and Yuta looked strong as hell as Pure champion. I really wanted Garcia to win but I can’t be mad at this at all. I am never a fan of roll up victories but when it’s a trap like this that looks serious it’s awesome. Post match Garcia flips off Yuta and the ROH logo, classy stuff from the Sports Entertainer.

Dragon Lee vs. Rush

Brother vs. Brother. Glad to see Rush on the ROH PPV. Rush the first one to tease not shaking hands and it’s his own brother but they decide to hug it out. Lockup, Rush backs Bandido into the corner and hits him with a chop, Lee wrestles him to the mat for a cover, they exchange holds and Rush attempts an armbar but Lee rolls him up into a pinfall attempt forcing the break. Headlock from Lee, he runs right into a shoulderblock from Rush but neither moves, Lee with a spinning kick to Rush dropping him, Rush off the ropes with a forearm to Lee’s face and he mocks punting his head into the stands. Lee in the corner and Rush with a stiff chop. Lee sends Rush into the corner and hits him with a flurry of offense in the corner. Lee charges Rush in the corner but he bounces out dropping him with a running kick then a dive to the outside. Rush stands on the time keepers table receiving adulation from the fans. Rush sends his brother into the barricade a number of times before tossing him back into the ring. Rush stomps at the face of Lee before bouncing out of the corner and teasing a dropkick but just stomping at his face instead. Rush with a suplex and cover, then another lackluster cover for two taunting his brother. Rush with kicks to the chest and head of Lee, Lee with a rana sending Rush to the outside, Lee with a dive of his own. Lee with a tope to the outside with a dive through the table and Rush. He just barely makes it and it looked pretty sweet. HE LAWN DARTED THE TABLE! Lee sends Rush back into the ring and hits him with a double stomp, Lee covers for a very near fall but Rush kicks out at two. Lee with a running kick to Rush but he sits right up saying that was weak, Lee with another and Rush to a knee asks for another. Then his feet Lee tries another and Rush chokes him, they exchange forearms. Lee removes the elbow pad and they lay into each other, Rush with a chop, Lee returns. They exchange, Lee with a kick, Rush off the ropes into a german suplex, Rush with one of his own. Rush runs into Lee looking for something but it goes wrong and both men go down. I don’t know what that was but it looks painful, they both are slow to get up and we get a near double count. Lee runs into Rush he sends him onto the apron and lifts him up for a suplex into the ring and covers for two. Lee onto the apron Rush with kicks to the chest of Lee, Rush lifts him up and they exchange chops, a lot of them. Rush with a superkick, Lee with a running knee. Rush LAUNCHES Lee off the apron to the outside with a suplex as Lee runs at him holy smokes. Rush tosses him back into the ring Lee with an inside out frankensteiner onto Rush on the apron, he almost botches but manages to save it and both men go flying. They get back into the ring at a count of 19. They start exchanging STIFF chops. Rush takes control he bounces off the ropes but runs into a superkick. Lee backs into the ropes and runs right into a suplex from Rush into the turnbuckle. Rush bounces off the ropes and hits Lee with a running dropkick in the corner. Rush pulls him out and covers for a CLOSE two count! Rush sets Lee up on the top rope, Lee counts and sets Rush up for a double stomp off the top rope he connects and covers but Rush kicks out at two. Lee with a powerbomb and covers for two. Lee drops the kneepad and hits Rush with the running knee! He covers but Rush kicks out at two. Lee looks for a ripcord but Rush falls to the mat. Lee covers as the referee seems concerned but Rush kicks out. Rush with a kick then a forearm sending Lee into the corner. Rush with the bulls horns. Rush covers and picks up the victory in 15:36.

Rating: ****3/4

Review: This match was so damn good. I had no clue who was going to win, I was leaning Rush but Lee did so much in this match and kicked out of so much that I couldn’t help but think he might pull it off. I liked the way commentary put over the story of the finish as well.

ROH Womens World Championship

Serena Deeb vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)

Mercedes has won 12 in a row and looks to defend her championship against her toughest opponent yet someone she easily has history with. Deeb with control early, but Merceds counters into a headlock, and they continue to exchange holds. Mercedes with a shoulderblock, but Deeb to her feet quickly and has Mercedes rolled up but Mercedes counters immediately, Deeb right into a submission. Mercedes counters then hits Deeb with a spinebuster then drops her in the corner with a dropkick that sends her to the outside. Mercedes follows Deeb and hits her with an uppercut outside. Deeb with a chop but Mercedes responds. Deeb tossed into the ring and Mercedes hits her with strikes to the back. Mercedes lifts Deeb onto her shoulders, Deeb counters out and hits Mercedes with a sweet spear on the apron. She heads back into the ring and locks in a dragonsleeper and nails Mercedes with a dragonsleeper stunner before covering for two. Deeb with an uppercut but Mercedes tries to roll her up, Deeb rolls through and Mercedes hits her with strikes to the back of the head then a half and half suplex. Mercedes sets Deeb up on the top rope and lays into her with strikes to the back. Deeb with a dragonsleeper on the top rope and she has to break it because of the rope break. Mercedes tries a suplex but Deeb counters out with elbows to the face laying Mercedes up in the tree of woe. Deeb with kicks to the back of Mercedes then sets her up for a double dropkick in the corner. Deeb locks in an octopus stretch to Mercedes before transition into the detox. Martinez fights free and tries to lock in the armbar but Deeb counters. Martinez and Deeb exchange kicks to the chest over and over before dropping each other with one final kick each. Deeb attempts a sunset flip but Mercedes counters with a running knee. Mercedes attempts a splash in the corner but Deeb moves. Deeb to the top rope but Mercedes hits her with a big boot. Mercedes sets Deeb up for the top rope german again and Deeb flies like a ragdoll as Mercedes lays hung up on the top rope feeling very good about what she’s just done. Martinez lifts Deeb up and hits her with forearms across the chest before setting her up for a shot to the back but Deeb just falls down. Mercedes sets Deeb up for a modified surfboard stretch but Deeb counters by biting the arm of Martinez. Martinez with forearm shots to the back of Deeb. Martinez with a chop then lifts Deeb onto her shoulders. Deeb counters into a spinning neckbreaker. Deeb wit a tornado DDT and rolls into the serenity lock, she rolls back, Martinez rolls through into a pinfall attempt for two. Deeb right back to the leg slamming her knee first into the mat. Martinez sends Deeb into the corner before setting her onto her shoulders and climbing up top, deeb counters but Martinez sets her up for the superkick in the corner, I feel like Deeb could’ve dodged that. Martinez with a powerbomb to Deeb and covers but Deeb kicks out at two. Martinez locks in the dragonsleeper, she has it locked in and Deeb has no choice but to tap at 17:25.

Rating: ****1/4

Review: Yet another technically sound match from top to bottom with both women doing a great job to tell a story here with Martinez knee and Deeb’s consistent attack. It felt like Martinez might come up short here but she managed to retain.

ROH TV Championship

Jay Lethal vs. Samoa Joe (c)

This has been built up here and there since Supercard of Honor, but it wasn’t really a build that I bought too much into. Satnam and Sanjay are here so the deck is stacked against Samoa Joe. Wait, Jay tells Sanjay and Satnam to stay in the back, interesting. Joe is disrespectful as all hell wasting no time, coming out during Jay’s entrance and they meet in the entry way before Joe sends him face first into the ring apron then follows with strikes of Jay in the corner of the barricade. Joe walks into a superkick from Jay but he immediately returns with a chop that sends Jay to the mat. Joe sends Jay into the barricade then the ring apron as the referee tries to get this started. Jay with a clothesline to Joe on the apron, he goes for another but Joe drops Jay with a clothesline outside the ring. Joe lifts Jay up but Jay drops him then grabs the ROH TV title setting it up to send Joe head first into the title on the apron but Joe blocks this shot. Joe sends Jay into the ring before hitting him with a dropkick to the knee first. Jay with a running dive onto Joe outside the ring then another, He goes for a third and it connects. Jay with a chop to Joe before setting him in a chair outside the right as he stomps at his face. Jay runs right at Joe but Joe responds with a kick to the chest of Jay then a running kick to him in the corner. Joe removes the cover from the commentary table and goes to send Jay through the table but Satnam comes out to even the odds. Satnam and Jay set Joes arm up in a chair and send it into the ring post. Satnam is ejected as Jay sends Joe back into the ring and continues to work over the arm and the match starts. Joe sends Jay into the corner and hits him with an enziguri dropping him. Joe covers stuffing the face of Jay but he gets the ropes just in time. Lethal hangs Joes shoulder up on the top rope then nails him with a dropkick to the shoulder before covering for two. Jay with chops to Joe but Joe fights back and they exchange shots. Joe with chops then a running forearm to Jay, Jay with a dropkick. Joe with a slap to Lethal. Jay with an enziguri to Joe both men down. They get up and Jay hits Joe with strikes before running into a shoulder strike. Jay on the outside and Joe hits a dive on the outside. Joe and Jay in the ring and they exchange forearms, Joe with a roll up for two then a lariat that turns Jay inside out. Joe covers for a nearfall. Jay off the ropes runs right into a slam from Joe, he covers for two. Joe with a series of strikes to Joe but he runs right into lethal combination from Jay and he covers for two. Lethal is drained because that was his last chance. Jay attempts a figure four but Joe kicks him in the face. Jay stomps at the leg, he sets Joe up on the top rope before hitting him with a chop, Jay calls for the muscle buster but Joe fights free, Jay with a dropkick he follows Joe up top. Joe counters and looks for a top rope muscle buster but he counters, Joe with a top rope diving knee to Jay and covers for two. Joe with chops to Jay, he sets him up on top but Jay fights free, finally Joe sets him up and locks him in for the muscle buster but Jay fights free and hits lethal injection, he covers but Joe just barely kicks out! Jay with a dropkick to Joe in the corner, he runs into a urinage from Joe. Joe has him set up for the muscle buster but Sanjay comes out for the distraction. Jay hits Joe with the belt while the referee is distracted. Jay covers but somehow Joe kicks out at two! Jay goes for Lethal Injection but hops right into a submission but Joe counters, Jay rolls him up but Jay locks in the coquina clutch for the victory!

Rating: ***3/4

Review: This match felt really long because of the pre match brawl that was used to get Satnam involved and ejected. I didn’t mind the beltshot and all the interference too much, Joe Kicking out is cool simply because I wanted to see him retain and losing there would’ve been a bit flat.

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Briscoes vs. FTR (c)

The Briscoes now have long term ROH deals which is good for all involved. This match is gonna be a banger yet again, can they somehow replicate the magic they had the first go round? The bell rings and all four guys still just talk trash to each other for a good minute before getting started. Dax and Mark lock up but neither gains an advantage so Mark slaps himself in the face. This must’ve powered him up momentarily as he gets a headlock then a shoulderblock takedown to Dax. Dax to his corner to regroup. Mark with a headlock and transitions to a wristlock but takes an elbow from Dax. Dax fights free and lays in a wristlock before tagging in Cash. This one is starting REAL slow. Cash into a headlock but Mark backs him into the corner for the break. Cash sends Mark into the corner but he counters out and drops Cash with a chop before doing his kung fu pose. Dax and Jay tag in Dax with a headlock Jay rolls into a pinfall for one, Dax back to the headlock, Jay fights free with a shoulderblock and rana, Dax looks for a headlock but Jay counters out into a backdrop. Dax regroups before tagging in Cash, Jay and Cash exchange words before exchanging chops. Jay off the ropes and Cash with a spear then slam, Dax sends Mark off the apron for some reason as the referee backs them up and the Briscoes regroup. We get some action as FTR nails Jay with a droptoe hold dropkick combo. Dax with a suplex then a leg drop. Cash tags in and Dax sends Jay face first into his boots. Cash with a backdrop and cover for two. Cash runs into a shoulder from Jay, Mark tags in and hits Cash with a series of strikes. Mark ducks a shot from cash and tags in Jay, Cash attempts a suplex but Mark helps out with a chop and they drop Cash with a double shoulder block. Mark with a shot to the face of Cash before Jay hits him with an uppercut. Then another. Mark tags in and stomps at Cash in the corner before hitting him with a suplex. Mark chops Cash before tagging in Jay who hits Cash with a boot in the corner. Jay and Dax go back and forth before Jay lays back into Cash. Cash fights back but hes sent into the ropes and runs right into an elbow shot from Jay. Jay drags him to the corner and tags in Mark. Mark runs right onto the shoulders of Cash, he fights free bounces off the ropes and right into a slam from Cash ala Rick Steiner. Dax tags in and lays into both Briscoes with strikes. Dax nails Jay with a double german before Mark breaks it up. Mark looks for a backdrop but Dax with the roll up for two, another for two. Another hes sent into the ropes and nails Jay with a shot but then Mark rolls him up for two. Dax sent into the corner and eats a series of shots from the Briscoes. Mark on the apron but Cash catches him off guard with a lariat. Cash is taken out off camera and Dax is sent inside the ring. Jay with a superkick to Dax, he goes for the jay driller but Cash counters and hits a DDT, he covers for two. Dax goes for a piledriver but Jay counters and sends Dax face first into the post. Dax on the shoulders of Jay, doomsday device, Mark covers and Jay prevents Cash from making the save. He picks up the victory but that’s just the first fall. That explains the slow start, I forgot about the three falls.

Jay back into the ring and Dax attempts a school boy but Jay kicks out and sends Dax to the outside and Jay lays into him with chops on the outside. Jay sends Dax into the barricade and he’s leaking a little bit. Dax back into the ring and the Briscoes work him over in the corner. Mark tags in and locks in a modified sleeper trying to take the last bit of energy out of Dax. Dax with a backdrop and both men are down. Jay with a big boot to Cash on the apron but Dax with a series of german suplexes to Jay then sets him up top. He ducks a shot from Mark and drops him off the apron. Dax up top with Jay and he nails him with a top rop german suplex! Dax attempts to make the tag but Mark pulls Cash off the apron. They set Dax up for the tag team powerbomb neckbreaker and they nail Cash with redneck boogie. They cover but somehow Cash kicks out! Dax fights free from a headlock and exchanges strikes with Mark. Mark takes control but Dax counters and tags in Cash who runs wild on both members of the Briscoes. Cash with a belly to belly suplex sending Jay to the outside. He lays into Jay with a series strikes and a clothesline. Cash with a brainbuster, he covers Mark but he kicks out at two. Mark lifts Cash up but Jay is pulled out of the ring by Dax. Cash with the gorybomb to Mark while Dax holds onto the leg of Jay. Jay sends Dax into the fans and they exchange forearms in the front row. Cash sends Mark over the commentary table and this has fallen apart. Mark fights back nailing Cash with a headbutt before sending him back into the ring. Cash up top and nails Mark with a diving crossbody and covers for two. Jay with a shot to Cash with the ring bell, Mark covers and nearly steals it but somehow Cash kicks out! Cash is busted open. Jay with the death valley driver. Mark with the froggy bow, Jay covers but Dax pulls him out just in time! Dax sends Mark face first into the ring steps outside the ring. He goes for Jay but Jay fights him off and heads into the ring. Mark with a forearm to Cash, Cash fights back and makes a tag they hit Jay with the big rig out of nowhere having to climb over each other to get into position. Dax covers for the victory! The match is now tied at two falls apiece.

Mark and Cash headbutt each other then exchange forearms. Mark with a slap to the face of Cash then a series of chops. Mark with a suplex, Dax tags in and he takes a suplex as well. Both men on the apron and they exchange chops, Mark with redneck kung fu and hits a blockbuster to Dax off the apron. Back in the ring, Jay with a superkick to Dax, he bounces off the ropes into position for the Jay Driller. Dax counters and hits a piledriver to Jay. Dax rolls him over and covers but Jay kicks out just in time. Jay gets Dax up they try for the doomsday device but Cash breaks it up. Jay fights free between both guys. Dax runs right into the referee and everyone is shocked. Mark sends Cash into the barricade. Jay hits Dax with the Jay driller. He covers, easily securing the victory but the referee is dead. Still no new referee and Jay drops Cash with a boot to the face. Jay sets Dax onto his shoulders. Mark up top but Cash breaks up the doomsday device again. Jay drops Cash off the top, Jay again fights free of both but he bounces off the ropes right into big rig! Paul Turner sent back into the ring by Cash, he’s counting slow but still SOMEHOW Jay kicked out of the Big rig! Dax sets Jay up for a superplex but Jay counters, Jay has Dax on his shoulders, Mark up top, Mark hits the doomsday device! Jay covers! Cash is right there to break it up with a headbutt at the very last second! Cash and Mark exchange strikes, Cash with a suplex to the outside but they land on the inside and that did not go as planned AT ALL. You can tell the plan was to go up and over and through the tables but they just got locked up. Cash and Jay in the ring and just started exchanging lefts and rights. Jay takes control and nails Cash, they exchange SUPER close nearfalls but somehow neither gets pinned. Dax is locked in a submission but so is Cash as he tries to make the save! They hold each others hands but Dax gets the ropes forcing a break! Jay lifts Dax up for the Jay Driller but Dax counters and sets him on the top rope. Mark and Jay exchange forearms on the top rope. Cash sets Jay up for the top rope piledriver HE CONNECTS! Dax rolls over and barely has a leg over him for the pin but the referee counts! He picks up the victory!

Rating: *****

Review: WOW. Seven Star FTR. I keep it simple 1-5, this was the best match of the night by far. It started out super slow, like so slow I was kind of bickering about it, but when you’re running three falls you have to pace it out as such. This was stellar. They killed it, they killed themselves, they killed each other and they delivered. This was a really awesome match and i’m glad FTR retained, even more happy that the Briscoes are sticking around and were able to get a pinfall over them even if it didn’t lead to a win.

Post match: FTR cut a promo and say they love wrestling and give credit to the Briscoes. To close the show the Blackpool Combat Club come onto the stage to stare down the ROH Tag Champions maybe signaling a future match.