CBS Sports Names Becky Lynch 2018’s Wrestler of the Year

– Becky Lynch has been named CBS Sports’ Wrestler of the Year for 2018. The news division announced the awards recipients on Wednesday, with Lynch winning overall wrestler of the year. You can see the full list of winners below, which also include Johnny Gargano (WWE Male Wrestler of the Year), Kota Ibushi (NJPW Wrestler of the Year), Ronda Rousey (Rookie of the Year) and more.

Lynch posted to Twitter about the honor, as you can also see below:

Start of 2018, I couldn’t even get on TV. You’re never truly down, you’re never truly out. Stand up and fight. Keep swinging even if you don’t know what you’re swinging for, or at. If you’re like me you’ll eventually slap a head that deserves it and the whole world will notice. https://t.co/tPcrj6P5A7 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 26, 2018

* Wrestler of the Year: Becky Lynch (WWE)

* WWE Male Wrestler of the Year: Johnny Gargano

* NJPW Wrestler of the Year: Kota Ibushi

* Match of the Year: Kenny Omega def. Kazuchika Okada (NJPW Dominion 6.9)

* WWE Match of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (TLC)

* WWE NXT Match of the Year: Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Johnny Gargano (NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)

* Tag Team of the Year: The Usos (WWE)

* Rookie of the Year: Ronda Rousey (WWE)

* Commentator of the Year: Mauro Ranallo (NXT)

* Comeback Wrestler of the Year: Daniel Bryan (WWE)

* Breakthough Wrestler of the Year*: Buddy Murphy (205 Live)

* Feud of the Year*: Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa (NXT)

* Best Pay-Per-View of the Year*: TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs

* Best Moment of the Year*: Becky Lynch attacks Ronda Rousey on Raw

* Best Promo of the Year*: Daniel Bryan before TLC

* Smack Talker of the Year*: Samoa Joe

* Worst Angle of the Year*: DeGeneration X vs. Brothers of Destruction

Awards marked with an asterisk were specific to WWE.