CCW Luchamania II Results: Thomas Latimer Battles Super Crazy, More

CCW held its Luchamania II show on Saturday night in Nashville, with Super Crazy battling Thomas Latimer in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Beastman, Monster Hunter, Noah Hossman defeated Vince Steele, Josh the Heat Heater, and All Star Deonte Marshall

* Chase Stevens defeated Fable Jake

* Controversial Inc defeated Alejandro and Dragon Chris Taylor

* OVW Women’s Championship Match: Christi Jaynes defeated Hollyhood Haley J via DQ

* Miami Mike won Battle Royale for any future title opportunity

* CCW World Tag Team Champions The South American Alliance, Ariel Levy and Vinicious defeated Mims and Migs

* CCW Womens Champion Marina Tucker fought Roma to a no contest

* Thomas Latimer defeated Super Crazy