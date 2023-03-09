CCW Planning To Bring Back Championship Wrestling from Florida

Championship Wrestling from Florida, the legendary promotion that reigned in the state during the Territory Era, is planning a rebirth. PWInsider reports that Coastal Championship Wrestling, which runs shows regularly in Florida and Nashville, are working on pre-production for a rebirth of the promotion. CCW has brought on Kevin Sullivan to act as Executive Producer and Creative Director of the new of the CWF. Gangrel will serve as a producer and the head of Talent Relations, while ECW icon Bill Alfonso will be working as a producer along with handling Media Relations.

Sullivan told the outlet, “The ownership at CCW, and the team we have here, are the spiritual successors to what we created here in Florida with Gordon Solie, Dusty Rhodes, and the countless others who made Championship Wrestling from Florida what I believe to be the greatest territory in professional wrestling history.”

Gangrel added, “I’m a Florida boy, born and raised, and I’m just super stoked to be a part of something that I’ve watched and loved my whole life.”

The site reports that the plan as of now is to film for the Championship Wrestling from Florida series starting in May, with CWF events starting in July. CCW is in talks with several potential distributors for the project, with hopes of bringing the brand’s reach beyond the borders of Florida. A trademark for Championship Wrestling from Florida was filed by CCW in January.

CCW owner and Executive Director Nelio Cuomo Costa told PWInsider, “The spirit of Championship Wrestling from Florida clearly inspired CCW: The Last Territory. Dusty Rhodes was instrumental in our creation and early success, so working with Kevin Sullivan in the creation of this brand is a “full circle” moment for all of us.”