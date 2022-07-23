wrestling / News
Cease and Desist Issued Over Will Ospreay Shirt Mocking Kenny Omega, Shirt Removed From PW Tees
In a post on Twitter, Pro Wrestling Tees revealed that they have removed a new Will Ospreay shirt due to a cease and desist they’ve received. Will Ospreay confirmed the news, and it appears either Kenny Omega or AEW was behind it. Ospreay said as much in a video he posted to social media, while Omega seemingly confirmed it.
The shirt features Ospreay delivering a One Winged Angel, Omega’s finisher, with “Better Than The Best Bout Machine” on the back. Omega’s nickname is The Best Bout Machine.
PW Tees wrote: “PUBLIC NOTICE: Due to receiving a Cease & Desist warning, we have removed the Will Ospreay – “Billy The Wanker” (Double-Sided) Tee from http://ProWrestlingTees.com.”
Omega replied: “This triggered various legal concerns within #Aew . Sincerest apologies to fans of Will. We’ve made it so all orders (up to today) will be honored.”
Ospreay and Omega have been feuding on social media, with Ospreay recently hitting Omega’s finish in NJPW.
