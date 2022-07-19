Kenny Omega Reacts to Will Ospreay Using His Finisher, Ospreay Responds

– A recent Revolution Pro Wrestling Match, Will Ospreay utilized Kenny Omega’s finishing move, the One Winged Angel. Kenny Omega later commented on Will Ospreay using the move, referring to it as “childish,” which drew a heated response from Will Ospreay.

Kenny Omega commented on the clip, tweeting, “I don’t get it. Also, pretty childish? Great execution, though.” Will Ospreay wrote later in response, “Quite simple really. If you’re a cunt to me, I can be a bigger one. That’s just life’s rule.”

Omega has been out of action since late last year to recover from various injuries. You can view that Twitter exchange between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay below:



omegahttps://twitter.com/KennyOmegamanX/status/1549194828457574400