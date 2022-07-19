wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Reacts to Will Ospreay Using His Finisher, Ospreay Responds
– A recent Revolution Pro Wrestling Match, Will Ospreay utilized Kenny Omega’s finishing move, the One Winged Angel. Kenny Omega later commented on Will Ospreay using the move, referring to it as “childish,” which drew a heated response from Will Ospreay.
Kenny Omega commented on the clip, tweeting, “I don’t get it. Also, pretty childish? Great execution, though.” Will Ospreay wrote later in response, “Quite simple really. If you’re a cunt to me, I can be a bigger one. That’s just life’s rule.”
Omega has been out of action since late last year to recover from various injuries. You can view that Twitter exchange between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay below:
Billy The Wanker.
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 18, 2022
omegahttps://twitter.com/KennyOmegamanX/status/1549194828457574400
Quite simple really.
If you’re a cunt to me, I can be a bigger one.
That’s just life’s rule https://t.co/H4QrK5MtLg
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Reveals That Jason Jordan Storyline Was Racially Motivated Rib By Vince McMahon
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea