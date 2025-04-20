wrestling / News
Celebrities in Attendance For Wrestlemania Include Rick Rubin, Michael Che, More
The celebrities are out for WWE Wrestlemania 41, with many shown in attendance in between matches for night one. They include Rick Rubin, Criss Angel, Michael Che, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Kittle, Lilly Singh and Lil Yachty.
Meanwhile, Jelly Roll performed the National Anthem, while DJ Salvatore Ganacci was present for Jey Uso’s entrance. Weatherman Jim Cantore was part of Jade Cargill’s entrance.
