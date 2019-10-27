wrestling / News

Celeste Bonin Becomes SlamForce Africa Women’s Champion at Promotion’s Inaugural Event

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kaitlyn

– WWE alumna Celeste Bonin, aka Kaitlyn, is the first-ever SlamForce Africa Women’s Champion following the company’s inaugural event earlier today. Squared Circle Sirens reports that Celeste Bonin defeated Katie Forbes and South African wrestler Black Widow to win the championship at the event, which streamed on FITE TV.

Kaitlyn returned to the indie scene in 2017 after retiring in 2014. Since returning, she made an appearance in last year’s Mae Young Classic for WWE.

