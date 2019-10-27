wrestling / News
Celeste Bonin Becomes SlamForce Africa Women’s Champion at Promotion’s Inaugural Event
October 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE alumna Celeste Bonin, aka Kaitlyn, is the first-ever SlamForce Africa Women’s Champion following the company’s inaugural event earlier today. Squared Circle Sirens reports that Celeste Bonin defeated Katie Forbes and South African wrestler Black Widow to win the championship at the event, which streamed on FITE TV.
Kaitlyn returned to the indie scene in 2017 after retiring in 2014. Since returning, she made an appearance in last year’s Mae Young Classic for WWE.
