Cesaro Says He’s Been In An ‘Empty Void’ Since The Bar Split, Talks King of the Ring Plans

– Cesaro spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview hyping the King of the Ring’s return tonight. You can see some highlights below:

On his plans for if he wins the tournament: “I plan on having a crowning ceremony with a crown, robe, and a scepter. That’s my next step to the world championship. Becoming world champion, that’s my goal every single day. That’s what I’m working toward. I’m working so hard and I don’t want to let anyone down.”

On struggling since The Bar split up: “The split from Sheamus left me in an empty void. Becoming King of the Ring will help me keep climbing, and that’s what I want to do.”

On his match with Samoa Joe tonight: “I can only control what I can. Any time I step in the ring, I try to put on a spectacle. That’s why there is nothing like seeing me live. Me and Ricochet put on one of my favorite matches of the year in Japan that no one will likely see outside of that crowd there, and I had some really fun matches with Braun Strowman recently on live events, as well. I’m controlling what I can control as hard as I can. You’ll see more of that on Raw. Me and Samoa Joe, we haven’t had many interactions inside that ring. I don’t even think we’ve had a singles match, to be honest, which is very, very rare for me. I respect Joe, especially how he worked so hard and so long to get where he’s at. He never compromised his style, he went his own way, and that’s very impressive. It’s awesome to finally step in the ring with him, and it’s even better to do that with him on Monday Night Raw.”