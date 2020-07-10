Cesaro Felt ‘Lost’ After The Bar Broke Up, Talks Fan Loyalty & Teaming With Shinsuke Nakamura

Cesaro discussed his team with Shinsuke Nakamura, trying to find himself after The Bar split and more in a new interview with ComicBook.com. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with The New Day: “So in the past, the most difficult part was always to anticipate which version of The New Day you’re going to get because they have Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. So, you never knew if you were going to get Big E and Kofi or Big E and Woods or Kofi and Woods. Now it’s actually pretty easy to just narrow it down since Woods is injured, and I think that gives us a distinct advantage.”

On his hunt with Shinsuke Nakamura for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships: “Well, I mean, once you’re going to be the Champions, there’s going to be no way around it. I feel WWE have just overlooked us by the fact that we are so good and it’s just like, ‘Oh no, let’s focus on this over here and do this over there’, instead of focusing on something that is reliable. I mean, we’ve been there and delivered on a constant basis for so long while they’re jumping to every other flavor of the month, so to speak. So I feel like that needs to be more rewarded but I think that’s a problem with society, that we just need something new every day, something new every week. We just lose that focus really fast. So once we become the Tag Team Champions, that’s going to change, I feel, and there’s going to be no way around us.”

On fan loyalty: “There’s been a big group of fans that have been extremely loyal, as they’re called the Cesaro section, and Shinsuke has his loyal fans as well. I feel me and Shinsuke do have a ton of loyal fans here in the U.S., and especially internationally since we are two big international WWE superstars, but I feel like a lot of fans, they always want to see something new right now, and if that doesn’t happen right away, then they’re going to lose faith and go to something else and they just want change. It’s just, there’s no patience.

“I sound so old right now, but you know when you say that you used to work for a company for 10, 20 years, and then you get that old watch? There’s no such thing as that anymore. There’s no pride in just working hard and working well and delivering every single day. It’s always like, ‘okay, how do I get famous? How do I get this? How do I get that?’ They always want to find who the new big guy is or who the new chosen one is. Who can I jump on the bandwagon before everybody else?”

On his Wrestling Purist gimmick: “I think it was just a natural evolution. I felt really lost after The Bar broke up and I tried some different things, tried some new gear, some new outfits, and it kind of came to a realization that sometimes you need to try something different to find out who you are. I was just kind of looking more inside at who I am, what I stand for, and I’m like, I stand for wrestling. That’s the pure form, that’s what I love, that’s what I grew up on.

“And even in life, I feel like we all should have a pure heart or approach situations that way, and then we can say I’m the politest heel. Even in the backstage interviews and stuff, I feel like people just yell at somebody to no fault of their own. So like, if I’m mad at New Day, why would I go yell at somebody else? You know, just to be a complete jerk. I let the other guys do that. If I had a problem with somebody, I feel like that anger is towards them, but then I don’t want to take my anger out on somebody else.”