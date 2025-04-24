– While recently chatting with Rope Breaks, WWE Superstar Chad Gable commented on not appearing at WrestleMania 41, jokingly saying he got “robbed” from working the event again.

Speaking on WrestleMania, Gable stated, “I got robbed again, man. This year, by this new guy, comes out of nowhere. Two matches, and he’s on WrestleMania. Can you imagine how I feel? Twelve years in, thirteen years in? I wish him the best of luck, I like that guy.” Of course, Gable is referring to his masked, alter-ego, El Grande Americano.

At WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Chad Gable, under the identity of El Grande Americano, defeated Rey Fenix. Fenix was a late replacement for Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was forced to withdraw from the match after suffering a torn groin injury last Friday on WWE SmackDown.