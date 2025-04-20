– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio suffered an unfortunate injury during his match at last friday’s WWE SmackDown. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from his scheduled matchup against El Grande Americano (aka Chad Gable) last night at WrestleMania 41: Night 1. During a Fanatics Live signing this weekend, Mysterio revealed that he suffered a torn groin.

Rey Mysterio stated on the injury (via Fightful), “It’s unfortunate that I suffered a torn groin on Friday night at SmackDown and I wasn’t able to perform. Live to fight another day.”

Rey Fenix made his WrestleMania debut last night, losing to Gable’s alter-ego. Fenix’s brother, Penta, will be in action later tonight at WrestleMania 41: Night 2, competing in a Fatal 4-Way bout for the Intercontinental Title. Mysterio’s son, Dominik Mysterio, is also competing in the matchup.