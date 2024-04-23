Chad Gable Explains His Actions On WWE Raw, Slams Alpha Academy

Chad Gable descended further into the dark side on this week’s WWE Raw, trashing his Alpha Academy allies and justifying is attack on Sami Zayn. Gable and the rest of Alpha Academy appeared on Monday’s show for a segment in which Gable justified his assault on Zayn from last week’s Raw, saying that Zayn had it coming because he humiliated Gable by celebrating the win with his wife.

Gable then ran down Alpha Academy, calling them losers that he was wasting his time training. He took shots at Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri and Otis individually before saying he’ll be the group’s focus from here and that all the rest of the group would be dedicated to helping him win the Intercontinental Championship. The group reluctantly agreed to the matter in the end.