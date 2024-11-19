wrestling / News

Chad Gable Has a ‘Genius’ & ‘Foolproof’ Plan on How To Deal With the LWO

November 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chad Gable WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a digital exclusive clip revealing Chad Gable and American Made talking things out after Gable and Ivy Nile lost to LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega on last night’s WWE Raw. It appears Gable has a new “foolproof” plan on how to deal with the LWO.

Chad Gable stated, “Again? !This is unacceptable! Alright, I’m supposed to reign as supreme master, and I’m losing to a guy in a freaking mask!” When Brutus Creed points out that Rey’s a legend, Gable responds, “I’m a legend! I’m a master!”

Julius Creed also said that Gable is a “master legend,” which Gable agreed with. Gable also pointed out to the Creeds, “You’re right. I figured this dynamic out. It was nice to see you to on the same page tonight, alright, responding to my methods, and now i have to apply myself. And I’ve got a solution, a plan. We’re gonna go back to their roots. Yes, it’s my most genius plan yet, and this one is foolproof.” You can view that clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

American Made, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading