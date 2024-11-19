– WWE released a digital exclusive clip revealing Chad Gable and American Made talking things out after Gable and Ivy Nile lost to LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega on last night’s WWE Raw. It appears Gable has a new “foolproof” plan on how to deal with the LWO.

Chad Gable stated, “Again? !This is unacceptable! Alright, I’m supposed to reign as supreme master, and I’m losing to a guy in a freaking mask!” When Brutus Creed points out that Rey’s a legend, Gable responds, “I’m a legend! I’m a master!”

Julius Creed also said that Gable is a “master legend,” which Gable agreed with. Gable also pointed out to the Creeds, “You’re right. I figured this dynamic out. It was nice to see you to on the same page tonight, alright, responding to my methods, and now i have to apply myself. And I’ve got a solution, a plan. We’re gonna go back to their roots. Yes, it’s my most genius plan yet, and this one is foolproof.” You can view that clip below: