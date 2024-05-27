Chad Gable Hits Up Perc Coffee While In Savannah

Chad Gable has been compared to Kurt Angle a lot in his career. With his current heel turn, fans on social media are hoping he takes it to the next level. There have been calls for him to become ‘Perc’ Angle, the version of Angle that wrestled in TNA and went a little more wild than WWE fans were used to. It led to some people claiming he was on painkillers while wrestling, something he has denied.

In a post on Twitter, Gable played into the meme by noting he went to Perc Coffee in Savannah, GA.

He wrote: “The good stuff before RAW. Been here countless times. Dependability in Savannah!”