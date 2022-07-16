Champion Appears On AEW Dark Without Title (Possible Spoilers)

A wrestler who is currently a champion appeared at today’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando without the title belt, leading to speculation. ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham showed up without his ROH belt, which hasn’t happened before in any of his previous AEW appearances.

That makes it possible that the Gresham match was taped for an episode of Dark that will air after ROH Death Before Dishonor, which happens on July 23. Gresham is currently scheduled to defend against Claudio Castagnoli at that event.