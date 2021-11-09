Champion vs. Champion Matches Official For WWE Survivor Series

WWE has officially announced two Champion vs. Champion matches for Survivor Series. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Big E. will battle Roman Reigns in a battle of men’s brand champions while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will face off in as the respective women’s champions.

WWE’s announcements read as follows:

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The animosity between The New Day and The Bloodline will come to a boiling point at Survivor Series when each elite group’s dominant champions battle it out.

WWE Champion Big E will face his toughest task to date when he goes one-on-one with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, the one night of the year when Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head.

Big E has undoubtedly been preparing for this showdown ever since becoming WWE Champion, purely due to Reigns’ dominance on the blue brand. The animosity between the two champions has intensified, however, as The Head of the Table and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have started a bitter rivalry with E’s royal New Day cohorts, King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston.

Will Big E prove himself to be the most dominant champion across Raw and SmackDown, or will he be the latest to fall to The Bloodline’s leader?

Don’t miss this collision at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 21, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Two of the best to ever do it will square off at Survivor Series.

There is no shortage of history between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and on the one night of the year when Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head, a new chapter will be added when these two bitter rivals collide as champions of their respective brands.

After participating in a heated championship title exchange on the night the new rosters went into effect, there is no telling what Big Time Becks and the 12-time Women’s Champion will do when they are back standing across the ring from one another at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Will Lynch or Flair prove herself to be WWE’s premier Women’s Champion?

Find out at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 21, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.