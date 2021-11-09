Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

x Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

A recap of last week leads us to Big E and Owens sitting backstage together. Owens says he’s been trying to prove for years that he’s not that guy who turns on his partners anymore. Big E is rubbing cocoa butter on his body, though, so why would he care? Owens continues to try and explain himself, and E hops up off the box, saying he doesn’t care.

Owens is left to tell himself and all listening that he does, in fact, care.

Seth Rollins is here in…bro, I can’t even describe it. Think blue raincoat/flasher jacket.

Rollins reminds us who he is before talking about Survivor Series and how he will lead his team to victory. The crowd chants YOU LOOK STUPID and Seth tells them that they know nothing about fashion. He wants to get to the bottom of something tonight, though: Who is Kevin Owens?

Is he the prized fighter, the person to put it all on the line for the WWE Universe? Or is he a skake. A liar. A spineless coward. He’s known Owens for a long time, and there has always been one thing you can count on, and its that he will stab you in the back any chance he gets. Ask Sami Zayn. Ask Kofi Kingston and New Day. Owens is a paramecium.

Here comes Owens to chase Seth out, then back into the ring. Right hand to Seth in the face. He grabs Seth on the outside and hits another right, sets up for a powerbomb on the apron, but Seth grabs the ropes and pulls himself in the ring, only to high tail it out and up the ramp.

Riddle takes forever to say that he’s going to get payback on Omos.

Omos did not attack them, says Orton, but Riddle had to play hero, and got mauled. So let’s not do that again. Orton doesn’t care about The Street Profits. Riddle is offended. He says they are right behind Orton.

Orton turns and The Profits don’t look too happy. Riddle says he wants the smoke. Randy speaks for himself, saying he meant eery word. He doesn’t care what they do in the ring, but if they have a vendetta with Omos, you’re on your own.

Match 1: The Street Profits, Randy Orton, and Matt Riddle vs AJ Styles, Omos, Robert Roode and Ziggler

Ford and Roode start it off and Ford does some lippy shit that looks good. He tags in Dawkins who sends Ford atop Roode then covers for 1..2.NO!!! Knee from Roode. An elbow to the back of the head. Tag to Ziggler is in. So is Orton. He stomps the chest, turns Ziggler and stomps the chest again. A third. He stomps the ankle, the other ankle, tag to Riddle. Scrape of the head. He flips Riddle into a flip and Riddle covers for 1..2..NO!!! Whip from AJ to Riddle after they both enter. AJ throat thrusts, goes for Styles Clash, Riddle kicks out of it, another kick, surprise triangle! AJ stands, lifts, and Riddle takes him over the top! Both men on the outside!

We are BACK and Roode and Riddle are stirring in the corner. Riddle high kicks Roode in the corner. Ziggler comes in to distract, but to no avail. Roode hits a suplex and tags in Ziggler. Ziggler drags Riddle to his corner and tags in AJ. Knee to the face. AJ corners Riddle, yells at Ziggler, and tags him in. Ziggler tags in Roode as AJ yells at him too. Roode with. Neckbreaker. Cover 1..2..N!O!! Roode with a boot to the neck. Riddle backflips off of Ziggler, punches AJ off the apron, enziguri to Ziggler, Riddle gets the tag. In comes Orton. Clothelsine to Ziggler, again, powerslam and in comes Roode to get one of his own. AJ grabs Ziggler on the apron, pulls him up and drags him through. Orton locks the head, DDT to Ziggler. Orton calls for the end. He waits. Ziggler stands. IN comes Roode to turn Orton, he gets kicked and sent into Omos, sending him off the apron. Clothelsine sends Roode outside. AJ flies for the forearm, Orton ducks, kicks AJ, and sends AJ over the top rope! Omos catches AJ! He drops him nicely and hops to the apron.

