Championship Wrestling from Atlanta Set To Tape at Center Stage

Championship Wrestling from Atlanta has found their taping location, and it is the legendary Center Stage. The promotion announced on Twitter that they have come to terms with Center Stage Theater, which is the venue that hosted WCW Saturday Night.

The promotion wrote:

“We’re pleased to share that we’ve come to terms with the legendary @CenterStageAtl to shoot our new @unitedwrestling #Peachtreetv series. Date, ticket info and matches will be announced soon! Please share this post to help get the word out!”