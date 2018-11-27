Charges Dismissed Against Joey Mercury, Lawyer Issues Statement

– WWE alumnus Joey Mercury has had charges against him of involving credit card fraud and more dismissed. Mercury’s lawyer announced the news on Tuesday in a statement, which you can see in the below tweet.

Mercury was arrested the morning before the All In show, which he was scheduled to work as a producer on. He was charged with two incidents of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card obtaining $100 or more in value, Third Degree Grand Theft Auto, and Petty Theft. He had a trial date originally scheduled for a trial date of January 14th before the charges were dropped.

The statement reads:

“To Whom It May Concern: I am the attorney of record for Mr. Adam Birch. While I am pleased that his cases have been dismissed based on his actual innocence (not a legal technicality), I want you to know that the fact that he was arrested and charged in two cases in which he was never involved in is an embarrassment to our criminal justice system. The actions of the Winter Park, Florida Police Department represents the sloppiest and most incompetent police work anywhere. Mr. Birch never should have been charged with either of those crimes. A review of the evidence which was on videotape makes it absolutely clear that the perpetrator of the crimes was not Adam Birch. Furthermore, the fact that Adam Birch was not in the United States when the crimes were committed illustrates the absurdity and grave injustice in charging and causing the arrest of Mr. Birch. While we are grateful that the Orange County State’s Attorney’s office ultimately realized that Mr. Birch was absolutely innocent, it took them too long to do so. Mr. Birch has suffered irreparable harm to his excellent reputation all because of disgraceful police work. He was arrested in Chicago and subjected to inhumane treatment while he was incarcerated in Chicago and during his transport to Florida from Illinois, before he could post a bond and be released. On a personal note, I have found Adam Birch to be an absolute gentleman in all of my dealings with him.

All the best,

Jeffrey S. Weiner, Esquire Attorney of Record for Mr. Adam Birch”