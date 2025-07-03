– During an appearance on this week’s Raw Recap, WWE referee Charles Robinson discussed fans wanting to see him be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which he appreciated. However, Robinson isn’t ready to retire yet, wanting to hit 30 years in WWE as a referee before he calls it a career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Charles Robinson on fans wanting to see him get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:On wanting to have refereed in WWE for 30 years before retiring: “It’d be awesome. But hopefully I still have a long career as a referee. I would like to get a full 30 just with WWE. So I started in 2001. So hopefully we can get another six years out of it. I still love it, and I feel great.”

As previously noted, Robinson had a viral moment in the main event of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh over the weekend when he got shoulder checked by John Cena and sent flying when Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Robinson ran in after the other referee was knocked out, but he was intercepted by Cena.