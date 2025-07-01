– During an appearance on this week’s Raw Recap, WWE referee Charles Robinson discussed his viral moment during the main event of last Saturday’s Night of Champions. Robinson made a made sprint to the ring when Seth Rollins attempted to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase as John Cena was defending his title against CM Punk. However, Robinson then got sent flying from a shoulder check by Cena. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Charles Robinson on the Night of Champions main event: “It was a very wild scene. I was up in gorilla position. I just wanted to watch the last match, you know, before I got changed, tore down the ring. All of a sudden, Seth Rollins comes up. He goes, ‘hey, when I call you, come down.’ He had the briefcase in his hand. So I figured we’re going to have a historic cash-in of the briefcase.”

On Seth Rollins signaling him to come down to the ring: “I’m standing there, and all of a sudden, he gives the little (gestures) and I take off. So I’m running as hard as I can. Well, this is a cash in. So I’m running about 80%. I’m not giving it my all. If you look at the video, I’m trying to hold back. I’m trying to hold back a little bit. Thank God. Because if I’ve been going 100%, the collision would have been much worse. But I’m running down the ramp and I see movement out of my eye. I thought it was Stu, the camera guy. So then I divert back straight. All of a sudden, bam. I’m airborne. They tell me that John Cena hit me. Is that who hit me?”

On how often he runs: “I’m like our co-host (Megan Morant) here. I love to run. But I only run three or four miles. I don’t do the marathons like she does, which is very impressive. But I’ll run three or four miles three or four times a week. I just love to run. I like to run my mouth, so I have to learn to sprint.”

On if he was worried about tripping during his sprint: “That’s exactly what was going through my mind. I was so scared of that. I just wanted to get down. Slide in the ring. Grab the briefcase. Hand it over, and be done.”

Despite the attempted cash-in by Rollins, Cena still managed to pin Punk to retain his title. You can view the clip of Robinson getting laid out by Cena during the match below.