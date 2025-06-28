– Seth Rollins tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase today, but John Cena still walked away WWE Undisputed Champion at Night of Champions Riyadh. It was a hard-fought battle, and multiple Attitude Adjustments and GTS moves were unable to end the match.

After a ref bump, Seth Rollins came out to the ring, appearing to want to cash in his briefcase. Just as about Rollins was about to cash in with help from Charles Robinson, Cena laid out Robinson and got into it with Rollins and his allies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Penta eventually came out to even the odds for Punk. Sami Zayn also came out to lend his assistance to fend off Rollins’ group. Together, it was surprisingly Cena and Punk who fought off Rollins, Reed, and Breakker.

It seemed that a page was turning, with Punk putting out his hand to Cena. Cena accepted and hugged Cena. However, it was merely a double-cross, but Punk saw it coming with a GTS. Rollins ran in again, looking to cash in and hit Punk with a Curb Stomp. But Cena promptly tossed out Rollins and scored the pinfall on Punk stealing the victory.

With his victory, Cena will now have to look to his rival, Cody Rhodes, who earned a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in August after beating Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at today’s premium live event. Rhodes previously fell victim to Cena and Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 in April. SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled for August 2-3 at MetLife Field in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

John Cena has now held the title for 69 days in his plan to “ruin wrestling” and retire as the WWE Undisputed Champion. Cena is slated to retire from wrestling for good later this December. You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is available HERE.

HERE WE GO.

CENA vs. PUNK

Undisputed WWE Championship#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/BZnXVioStJ — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

The Undisputed WWE Champion is HERE! pic.twitter.com/y0OgyKBD3r — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

They know each other SO well! 👏 pic.twitter.com/4OhyjNHvuC — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Was that the right call from the champ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wUW4br3WWm — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025

Punk wanted a referee and instead got THIS! pic.twitter.com/h6S2D0jz1e — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025