Charlie Haas On How Long He Wants to Keep Wrestling, Possibly Coaching or Producing

Charlie Haas recently weighed in on how long he’d like to remain an active wrestler, potentially working as a coach or producer afterward and more. Haas, who has arrived in Impact Wrestling, spoke with Mat Men Wrestling for a new interview. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how he’s feeling following his concussion at the last Impact taping: “I’m feeling fine. I want to thank IMPACT, they are very professional. First, Josh Alexander for being a great pro in the ring. I’m just happy I was able to finish that match. He’s the ultimate pro and he is the pinnacle. IMPACT itself, the personnel from Scott D’Amore, Tommy Dreamer, D’Lo Brown, Gail Kim, all the way down. The utmost respect. I’m feeling great and feeling fine. I’m back on track,” said Haas in an interview with Mat Men Wrestling.

On his future plans: “My plan is to get back out there. I would love to work with IMPACT, AEW, any promotion that would have me work with them, not only as a wrestler, but to help teach. The knowledge that I have I can pass on. I can work with these people in the ring, teach them what I learned, how to slow down, how to tell a story. I would like to keep wrestling for another year or two and at the same time work as a coach or a producer to going and working in talent relations and being in the ring like Arn (Anderson) does, Fit Finlay does, working with these individuals and tag teams to teach them what’s missing.”