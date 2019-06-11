wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair and Andrade On Hiatus After His Mother’s Death
June 11, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Andrade’s mother Juanis Oropeza passed away this weekend while he was over in Saudi Arabia for WWE Super Showdown. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, she had been sick for “at least a couple of weeks, maybe longer”. The report also states that Andrade and Charlotte will be out of action, and neither were at this past weekend’s house shows. Charlotte’s status for tonight’s Smackdown TV taping is unknown, but Andrade is unlikely to appear.
