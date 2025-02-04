Charlotte Flair Addresses Royal Rumble Win On WWE Raw, Comes Face to Face With Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair appeared on this week’s Raw, but despite being confronted by Rhea Ripley she didn’t choice her opponent for WrestleMania 41. Flair appeared on Monday’s episode and no-sold the boos she was getting, saying she missed the fans and talked about coming back from injury to win the women’s Rumble on Saturday. Flair noted that she loves her haters before Ripley came out.

Ripley, who previously won the WWE Women’s World Championship from Flair at WrestleMania 39, talked about another potential match with Flair and said she respects her. The two went back and forth about their wins over each other and Flair said she’ll be on NXT and Smackdown this week looking for someone to inspire her as a WrestleMania opponent before saying Ripley is still a kid.