Charlotte Flair and Andrade End Relationship, Are Now Divorced

TMZ reports that WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade are now divorced and have been since back in October of last year. Charlotte filed to start the proceedings in June, with the judge signing off on it in October. It’s unknown if a reason for the split was detailed in the documents.

Flair and Andrade began dating in 2019, then got engaged in 2020. They were married in 2022 in Mexico. Flair had been commenting on social media about Andrade helping her with recovery from surgery just months before the paperwork was filed.