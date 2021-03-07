Charlotte Flair Set for Tomorrow’s Straight Up Steve Austin

– As previously noted, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is going to be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin. The new episode will air on the USA Network following Monday Night Raw at 10:00 pm EST. USA Network released some clips from tomorrow’s episode, which you can view below.

In the new clips, Charlotte and Austin take a throne ride on the beach, and Charlotte talks to him about her career. Charlotte Flair also tweeted out some photos for tomorrow’s episode, which you can also view below.