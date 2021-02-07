Charlotte Flair to Confront Lacey Evans on Raw

– WWE.com has announced an in-ring segment for tomorrow’s edition of Raw, where Charlotte Flair will confront Lacey Evans on her relationship with Charlotte’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. You can see the full announcement below:

Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans will come face-to-face on Raw

The budding entanglement between Lacey Evans and Ric Flair has been a thorn in the side of Charlotte Flair. The time for games is over Monday night as Charlotte and Lacey will meet face-to-face Monday night on Raw.

Evans and the WWE Hall of Famer have continually inserted themselves into The Queen’s business in recent weeks, even having a hand in costing Charlotte & Asuka the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Royal Rumble. Charlotte has paved her own way in a career that’s already revolutionized the WWE Women’s division, but her father isn’t one to cede the spotlight so easily. “The Nature Boy” was vocal about his trailblazing role in WWE on Raw Talk and has set out to build another all-time Superstar in Lacey Evans seemingly at the expense of his own daughter.

What fireworks are set to explode when Charlotte and Lacey come together on Raw?

Catch the encounter this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.