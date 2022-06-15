Charlotte Flair Traveling With Andrade El Idolo to St. Louis for AEW Dynamite

– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a photo on his Twitter last night, showing him traveling on a plane with his newly wedded bride, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, as they head to St. Louis, Missouri, where tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held. Andrade wrote in the caption, “Hello!!! St. Louis.”

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo were married last month. Also, Charlotte recently took an indefinite hiatus from WWE and was booked off of TV in order to get married. It’s currently unknown when Charlotte will make her WWE TV return.

Andrade isn’t currently scheduled to appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, but this tweet suggests he will more than likely make an appearance or work the TV tapings. He recently aligned with his former Los Ingobernables stablemate, RUSH, at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. On last week’s show, Andrade returned to the ring for AEW for the first time since April, competing in the Casino Battle Royal match for the AEW Interim Title Eliminator Series, which was won by Kyle O’Reilly.

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite is being held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.