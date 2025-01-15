wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Attends WWE NXT, Shares Pic With Meta-Four
January 14, 2025 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The WWE star, who has been on the shelf since December 2023, was at the Capital Wrestling Center for this week’s show. She shared a photo with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four, writing:
“Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang.”
Legend and Jackson won a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Tuesday’s show.
Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang. pic.twitter.com/stwVYDNvDD
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves Comments on Move Back To WWE NXT Booth, Says He Was Told He Wasn’t ‘Famous Enough’ for Main Roster
- Vince McMahon’s Lawyer Issues Statement On Janel Grant’s Status Conference Request, Files Response
- Details On Penta’s WWE Raw Debut, Triple H Comments On Arrival
- Ted DiBiase Says Ultimate Warrior Would’ve Had No Success Without Great Wrestlers Leading Him In The Ring