Charlotte Flair Attends WWE NXT, Shares Pic With Meta-Four

Charlotte Flair was in attendance at this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The WWE star, who has been on the shelf since December 2023, was at the Capital Wrestling Center for this week’s show. She shared a photo with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four, writing:

“Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang.”

Legend and Jackson won a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Tuesday’s show.