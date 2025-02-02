Charlotte Flair Discusses Finding Motivation For Her Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE at tonight’s Royal Rumble and won the Women’s Royal Rumble match for the second time (making her the first two-time women’s Royal Rumble winner). After the show, she spoke to the media and discussed finding motivation to return again after her injury. Highlights of her comments are below.

On finding motivation to come back after already accomplishing so much (question asked by, I believe, Denise Salcedo): “I really don’t want to break down. So this was the longest I’ve been away from you guys and the fans since I started in 2012, and I got into this business because of my little brother, and when my knee injury happened in December and it took me out, I just kept thinking, I can’t go out this way, and it made me realize how far I’ve come and I was doing it because of him, and then seeing all the fans keeping up with all my injury updates throughout the year with rehab, like, ‘We miss you Charlotte, we love you Charlotte,’ and as a performer, sometimes you do feel like, do you still got it, what am I coming back to do? I’ve done it all. And coming back tonight, and winning the Rumble two times, it’s like, no, I’m coming back to do it all over again, that’s how hungry I am.”

On not being able to get her robe off: “Little secret, when I came out tonight, I couldn’t get my robe off. I was like, good thing I remember how to wrestle because I can’t get this robe off, it’s been so long.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.