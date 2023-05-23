Charly Arnolt On Her Friendship With Tony Khan, Says Door Is Open For Her In AEW

The former Charly Caruso recently discussed her longtime friendship with Tony Khan, noting that the door is open for her to potentially appear in AEW one day. Charly Arnolt, who worked for WWE from 2016 to 2021, spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald and discussed how her friendship with Khan indirectly lead to her getting the WWE job. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On her friendship with Tony Khan: “Yeah, absolutely. I don’t think I would have ended up in WWE because it was never on my radar. It was never on my radar to apply to WWE. I was a fan in middle school, but I hadn’t been a fan sense. I was born in the traditional sports world, and that was the route I intended to go down. I simultaneously had a job offer to be a news anchor in Washington D.C. at a FOX-owned-and-operated station there. I happened to also then get a job offer from WWE after the introduction. I made the introduction through the time I was backstage with Tony. So yeah, the way that happened was not intended, but it was a great opportunity. I’m so thankful to have had it. In fact, Tony, since I got the job at OutKick, has already reached out to me and said he wants to be a guest on the show that’s launching this fall. So Tony is still a very close friend of mine, and love him to death.”

On if the door is open for an AEW appearance: “Oh yeah, absolutely. I think Tony has always left the door open there. I’ve been very just, and ESPN wasn’t so keen on letting me do other opportunities while I was under their roof. So yeah, potentially now. But then there’s also the idea of Endeavor, who owns UFC, who I already work for, now owns WWE. So listen, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some type of crossover happening with another wrestling company down the road. Who’s to say, right?”