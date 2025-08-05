Indian Pro Wrestling Film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies Gets International Distribution

The Indian pro wrestling-themed film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies has secured international distribution that will see it release worldwide. Variety reports that Reel World Entertainment and The Plot Pictures have signed a partnership that will see the ensemble action drama, set within the world of pro wrestling, released in over 100 contries. Theatrical releases are planned in countries including U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, U.A.E., Singapore and Germany.

The film is directed by Adhvaith Nayar and stars Headlined by Roshan Mathew (Paradise), Arjun Ashokan (Bramayugam), Vishak Nair (Officer on Duty), and Ishan Shoukath (Marco). It is described by Variety as follows:

Set against the backdrop of WWE-style entertainment, the film, currently in production, aims to combines high-octane action sequences with dramatic storytelling, with the objective of translating the spectacle and emotional investment of professional wrestling into cinematic terms that resonate beyond regional boundaries.

Plot Pictures’ Pratixa Kanojia said in a statement, “Chatha Pacha immediately stood out for its fresh energy – bold in style yet deeply rooted in emotion. It’s that rare fusion of action and heart. Collaborating with Reel World Entertainment on this project felt like a natural step forward as we continue to champion authentic Malayalam stories for global audiences.”

Producer Shihan Shoukath added, “We’re thrilled to be joining hands with The Plot Pictures and their founder Pratixa for the worldwide release of Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. With their incredible track record, including films like ‘Devara,’ and a distribution network that spans over 100 countries, they’re the ideal partner for a film like this. ‘Chatha Pacha,’ with its WWE-based theme taps into this universal narrative that connects with audiences across cultures. We can’t wait to bring this experience to the world.”