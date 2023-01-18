Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company

Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:

On Vince McMahon’s return to WWE: “Well, if you think about this whole timeline of everything … You remember when Hunter, this last year, having this heart attack and then getting — I don’t want to say let go, but kind of sent home, and then you have Stephanie stepping down from the company, things were just fine. And then all of a sudden the stuff that happened with Vince with the payouts and different stuff like that, and then he’s gone, and then all of a sudden Stephanie’s back as CEO, and Hunter’s back, and everything’s back to where it was and everybody’s happy, and the way the company’s going now, that new direction. And then out of the blue, Vince goes, ‘Hey, no, no, no, I’m back.’ Why is he back? Because he needs to sell the company, which is crazy to me. Would you ever think that WWE would’ve been sold somebody?”

On whether Vince will actually sell WWE: “Gosh, that’s a great question. I wish I could tell you yes, no. I would never have believed it five months ago. Now I’m like, all these offers, and Saudi and then Disney … the Khans maybe buying it, which I would not want to see because it’d be back to a monopoly of one person. I love the fact that we have two companies and two different CEOs, and it’s better for wrestling, it’s better for the fans, it’s better for the wrestlers. I think wrestling had never been bigger than the Monday Night Wars. The ratings were so huge and everyone was buzzing about both companies. I’d love to see it get back to that part again. I love the fact that Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society showed up in LA at one of those shows. What was that? PWG or one of those? I was like, ‘He’s a smart dude,’ that was very cool to see Tony Khan to let them do that. I mean, it was genius, it’s awesome. I love it. Some of the people are wrestling in Japan. It’s such a cool dynamic. Remember back in the day, you would see the WWF Champion, Bob Backlund, wrestle NWA champion Harley Race … in a different country. You would see that stuff. You don’t see it anymore. That’d be amazing to see MJF versus Roman Reigns … It’d be pretty cool.

“So man, I want to tell you that I knew something more than what you guys know, but I would never have believed it ever. When they said that Vince was coming back to get the company sold, I was like, ‘There’s no way he’s going to sell the company.’ Because he built this thing, he took it from over from his dad, but completely changed the structure and the business model of wrestling. He completely changed wrestling. So I didn’t think it’d ever be sold until he died. But now it’s crazy to see him finally wanting to actually let go. Now another question, is he going to let go, or is he going to come in as a figurehead, like a Ted Turner, and then eventually, they’ll phase him out? Who knows? I’m excited with you guys! I’m reading your Wrestling Inc. every day, every morning, checking up, see what happened.”

On the possibility of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia: “Look, Vince is a businessman. I’ve always said it. He’s the guy that’s going to put a lot of personal issues aside. It may take him a minute, but eventually he does, when he sees green. It’s about putting the dollars in the bank. So you got that Saudi investment fund that’s supposedly worth, I don’t know, around $417 billion. So three, four, five billion dollars to them is really not much. It’d be like me having $417,000 and spending a $5,000 check. That’s nothing. To them, it’s like, great, awesome. What happens when they take it over? They take it over and is it just a play toy to them? Do they just not care, they just play around with it? Are they really serious about actually making money off this thing?”