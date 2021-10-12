Chelsea Green On Getting Her Confidence Back After Her WWE Release, Why She Has No Desire For Backstage Role

In a recent interview on Face Turn with Candace Cordelia, Chelsea Green discussed getting her confidence back after her WWE release, why she has no desire to stay in wrestling after she retires as an in-ring competitor, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Chelsea Green on how working with multiple companies has helped with her confidence after her WWE release: “I love it because I feel like I lost a little bit of confidence, not necessarily from being fired, but just from going through a system that’s so huge and producing new stars and you’re just kind of wondering, why am I not there? Why am I not the star I want to be? So, I lost a little bit of my shine, but I feel like I got that back with Ring of Honor, NWA, and Impact. Going to Impact was just like going home. It was easy to step back into that role. I just feel like the past six months have been so positive, and it’s given me all my confidence back. I kind of feel like I’m ready to tackle 2022 now.”

On why she has no desire to stay in wrestling after she retires as an in-ring competitor: “Never. Not in a million years. You could not pay me to stay in this business if I was not doing what I’m doing. No way. I don’t have the passion. I did not grow up as a diehard wrestling fan. I love performing, and I didn’t know that performing was going to lead me down this route. It could have been friggin’ musical theatre, I don’t know. But I ended up in this avenue and this is just where I’m going to stay, but I’m not going to venture outside.”

On what’s next for her in wrestling: “For myself, I don’t know. I’m trying to decide what route I want to go down – if I want to stay kind of dipping my toes everywhere or if I want to jump in with one company. I’m not really sure, but I do feel like I want to make a decision come 2022.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Face Turn with Candace Cordelia with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.